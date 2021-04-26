Four Together Elk River Brand Ambassadors participated in a ShoppER video, and the video is now available on social media sites promoted by the Elk River Economic Development Authority and other partners.
EDA members viewed the video at their April 19 meeting, and a blooper reel that was created in addition to the promotional video.
Meanwhile, Together Elk River is planning a 2021 Spirit Week, which will run from May 3-7, leading right into Mother’s Day on May 9. The group also discussed a “Day in the Life of an Elk River Shopper,” which would be a follow-up to the ShoppER video.
The EDA approved $9,000 for these marketing efforts last year and another $10,000 for this year. The decision grew out of a desire to help struggling local businesses in the pandemic.
