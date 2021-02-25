It’s the time of year when hunters and anglers need to buy new fishing and hunting licenses. Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2020 expire Sunday, Feb. 28. Licenses for 2021 are now available wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold, online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense and by telephone at 888-665-4236. All 2021 fishing licenses become effective Monday, March 1. New licenses are required for 2021 hunting and fishing seasons that continue past Feb. 28. Current ice shelter licenses, though, are valid through Friday, April 30. Anyone who wants to start fishing or hunting can visit the DNR’s learn to fish (https://tinyurl.com/2v92a8ey) and learn to hunt (https://tinyurl.com/4u96ep97) pages.

