I have participated in weekly vigils at the Sherburne County government center for three years, with other people of faith. The purpose of these vigils is to draw attention to the contract that the Sherburne County Jail has with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). I would like to preface this letter by saying how accessible Sheriff Brott and Commissioners Dolan and Fobbe have been during this time. I appreciate that our group has always been treated with respect. We have also seen an increase in supportive responses by passersby over these three years.
The Star News printed a ViewPoint I submitted in May of 2019 regarding the contract Sherburne County Jail has with ICE. That ViewPoint addressed the ICE request that Sherburne County expand the number of beds set aside for detention. One of my arguments against expansion at that time pointed out the disadvantages that could ensue if immigration reform were to happen and Sherburne County found itself with hundreds of vacant beds previously dedicated for immigrants only. The jail would receive no money for empty beds but still incur expenses for maintenance. The problem would have been exacerbated had Sherburne County followed through with enlarging the jail and the expenses incurred with that.
In the past year, across the country, the COVID pandemic has led to a drop in the number of immigrants in detention due to deportations and releases and fewer people being placed in detention. Currently, we have a new administration whose more humanitarian policies toward immigrants will also likely lead to fewer immigrants being detained without cause.
Now is the time for Sherburne County to get out of the for-profit detention business. It has been a stain on our community, a community of Christians, to be part of a process that separates families and imprisons innocent people. As of March 2020, over 6 of 10 immigrants (61.2%) held in ICE’s civil detention centers have never been convicted of a crime and find themselves incarcerated in a broken immigration system that incriminates them. We are people of faith who live our faith. We can do better. —Nancy Hassett, Big Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.