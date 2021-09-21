There will be live music by Tim Fast from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Elk River Farmers Market.

The market will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. in the northwest corner of the parking lot behind Kemper Drug in downtown Elk River.

The Elk River Farmers Market will continue to be open on Thursdays through Oct. 7.

