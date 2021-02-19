City Clerk and Treasurer Kary Tillmann celebrated 15 years of employment with the city of Zimmerman on Jan. 30, 2021.

Tillmann was hired in 2006 as a finance technician and was promoted to clerk/treasurer in 2008 when the city clerk responsibilities were separated from the administrator position.

The council presented Tillmann with a plaque on Feb. 1, commemorating her achievement and thanking her for her service and dedication to the city.

Tags

Load comments