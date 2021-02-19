City Clerk and Treasurer Kary Tillmann celebrated 15 years of employment with the city of Zimmerman on Jan. 30, 2021.
Tillmann was hired in 2006 as a finance technician and was promoted to clerk/treasurer in 2008 when the city clerk responsibilities were separated from the administrator position.
The council presented Tillmann with a plaque on Feb. 1, commemorating her achievement and thanking her for her service and dedication to the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.