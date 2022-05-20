(Editor’s note: This is the second in a continuing series on an Elk River native living in Ukraine and her experiences in the war with Russia and its impact on her and her immediate and extended family as well as her country and the world. The next installment will be a story on the war’s impact on some of Diane Baima’s closest friends.)
Today will be a hard day for the family of Florence Shebetka. The 85-year-old Elk River woman lost her son Glen Westphal to COVID-19 a year ago today. Her three other children are scattered — one is a pastor in Wisconsin with a parish he oversees in Illinois, another is married to a pastor in Idaho, and the third lives in war-torn Ukraine with her husband and members of his extended family after Russia launched its latest attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24 of this year.
The latest war in Ukraine has been carrying on for nearly three full months now with few signs of Russia letting up and even fewer of Ukraine backing down.
Diane Baima is a 1989 Elk River High School graduate who has pledged to stay with her husband in Ukraine to do whatever she can in the fight for freedom not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe and countries around the world. She calls her mother Florence twice a day with updates, but not just on the war. She also talks about her life as a teacher, the love of her life, Yurii, and her days on a farm where she can show her reverence for homemade food, clothing, embroidery and crafts as well as farm animals that she raises like pets. She can explain how her value of gardening and animals is also shared by Ukrainians.
Most importantly, Diane checks in with her mom to see how she is doing. When they talk they can even see each other through the wonders of modern technology. The last few weeks have been tough, and not so much because of the war but their shared grief over the loss of Glen. The war exacerbates it.
Baima says by the “grace of God,” she and her husband Yurii Potapenko’s house and farm have not been shelled, looted or destroyed. Other friends and family of Baima’s have not been so fortunate and have had to flee their homes and wait for the opportunity to return and rebuild their lives, homes and cities.
“War is terrible,” said Olga Kardash, a friend and colleague of Baima’s whose family has had to flee. “Everybody deserves to live in peace and democracy, to choose where they want to live and build their home, and kids should be able to go to school and not in a basement. They should live and have proper medical.”
Nearly two-thirds of the 7.5 million children in Ukraine fled their homes within the first two months of the war on Ukraine, according to news reports.
Data from the United Nations estimates that 2.8 million children are now displaced within Ukraine and another 2 million have fled to neighboring countries. This means 64% of children in Ukraine, or 4.8 million, are now on the move.
Baima and Kardash, both teachers who work with displaced children through distance learning, said the latest estimates of deaths among children in Ukraine have topped 300 with as many or more being injured or wounded in areas still controlled by Ukraine. The death toll is feared to be much higher.
Baima, whose husband is a member of their region’s territorial defense, admits her role is limited but not without impact.
“I’m the crazy American who stayed,” she said in a Zoom call with the Star News on May 18. “I think that helped a lot of the Ukrainians feel a little more hopeful.
“A lot of Americans had to leave. They were told by their work. The fact that I wouldn’t and didn’t and that I made it through has been (significant) for the parents of my children that I teach. Their parents say to me: ‘Oh my. My American teacher is still here.’ ”
So where does this hope Baima has come from?
Her mother has not had an easy life, and she also has maintained the ability to spread hope in her circle of influence.
“She’s the only person I know who can cry instantly and yet holds it all together,” said Annette Talbot, a friend and neighbor of Shebetka’s since her first husband, Ronnie, built their home in 1978. “She is not and has never been an unhappy person. She has a strong faith.”
Diane and Glen were Talbot’s children’s playmates. More specifically, Diane was one of her daughter Laura’s best friends when they were teens growing up in the once much smaller town of Elk River.
“These kids played together,” Talbot said. “They were in 4-H together.”
The Talbots lived one house apart from Florence and her family. They became much more than neighbors as time wore on.
Traditions
Every Wednesday the two of them and several others including Colleen Olson, Bonnie Benson, Avis Leistico and Therese Cathers gather to hand quilt an item for the Nowthen Historical Power Association.
“Our husbands were part of (the threshing show), and the women decided to do something, so we hand quilt a quilt to be raffled off over there every year,” Talbot said.
Members of the group also eat breakfast together on Saturdays and once a month they share a meal together at one of their homes. It’s Bring Your Own Food affair, but its coordinated and they take turns providing food, the ladies say.
“We’re on our 306th month,” Talbot said, which equates to more than 25 years. “This is a pretty close friendship we have.”
Diane is a likely topic at every gathering since Feb. 24. The group has since gotten “Be Kind” T-shirts with the colors of the Ukrainian flag in a show of support for Ukraine. They were purchased by Glen’s wife Cindy.
Early on in the war, Diane would get up at 5 a.m. to make one of three calls a day to her mom, knowing that her mom lost her son and now her daughter was away in a war zone. Prior to Feb. 24, Glen Westpahl’s passing was likely a topic of discussion.
“Glen was the heart of the family,” Baima said. “I haven’t lived in Elk River for a long time. Glen and mom lived their whole lives there.”
He also took over their biological father’s construction business, and pretty much every hobby he had, too.
It was said at Glen’s funeral on May 27, 2021, that as a little boy he admired his dad and did everything he could to follow in his footsteps. He learned by watching and doing, whether on the hobby farm raising cattle and chickens, in the wood shop making cabinets, or on a job site building a house.
One of his favorite yearly events growing up was the annual Rogers Threshing Show, which later became the Nowthen Threshing Show, where he enjoyed helping his dad display engines and drive tractors through the parade.
Glen was 12 when his dad was killed in a tree-cutting accident on the farm.
After high school, Glen chose to attend North Hennepin Technical Institute to train in home construction just like his father. He gradually took over the family construction business, building and remodeling countless homes in his lifetime. He remained active buying, fixing, and showing antique tractors and engines. He continued to participate in the annual Nowthen Threshing Show and several other threshing shows in the region.
He also took a liking to car racing, and enjoyed watching the races with his friends at Cedar Lake Raceway where he sponsored the three Kottschade brothers from a young age as they pursued their racing passion.
Glen was a longtime member and active leader at Abundant Life Alliance Church in Oak Grove and a partner in the construction of the church’s first building.
He later attended Church of Hope in Elk River when his weekend racing and threshing show schedule would allow. In 2008, he met the love of his life, Cindy Engels, and they were married on June 29, 2013.
He built a guest house for family gatherings and was in the middle of building his and Cindy’s “forever” home on his late Grandma and Grandpa Westphal’s property.
He was remembered for his dry sense of humor, being a gifted carpenter and seldom speaking of the sadness he carried with himself throughout life over his father’s death. It was mentioned he could be impatient, cryptic and opinionated, all while still having a gentleness that could soften even the sharpest edges, according to a pastor who spoke at the funeral.
When it came to his mom, Talbot said Glen was the ultimate caretaker and protector of his mother, even after she remarried and became the wife of Jerry Shebetka.
“When Glen got COVID, I don’t think he had it more than 20 days and he died,” Talbot said. “He went to Mercy Hospital first, then Abbott. Within a week after that he was dead.”
The quilting group has been there for Florence, but amazingly she has been there for her quilting friends just as much.
“She had a son who died and a daughter in the Ukraine,” Talbot said. “Still, Florence is not an unhappy person.”
Both Florence and Diane have a gift of spreading hope in the face of adversity, Talbot said.
This knack may be one of the reasons Baima connected so well and so quickly with Ukrainians.
“My first days in Ukraine shocked me,” she recalled. “I had expected another smile-less, somber, former Soviet Republic. Instead, I found Kyiv full of friendly faces and optimism. This was the summer after the 2014 Maidan Revolution, which led to the Russian invasion of Eastern Ukraine and Crimea. In the midst of terrible loss, how could they be so happy? But they were.”
