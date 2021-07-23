Tickets on sale now for Taste of Elk River
Tickets are available n1ow for the 2021 Taste of Elk River, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds in Elk River. The annual event (canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19) is hosted by the Elk River Rotary. This year’s goal is to raise $40,000 to support local nonprofits and scholarships. More than 50 local establishments will offer an evening of tasting and cuisine. Advance tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at facebook.com/TasteOfElkRiver, www.elkrivermnrotary.org or from any Elk River Rotarian (members listed on club webpage). Day-of-event tickets at the gate are $40. Private tasting tickets can also be purchased for $15 (in addition to gate tickets).
The Taste of Elk River is open only to adults 21 and older, and a valid ID is required for entrance. For additional information, call Dirk Barrett at 763-954-1471 or Jeffrey LaBarre at 763-260-4127, or attend an Elk River Rotary meeting, noon, Thursdays, at the CHOW Grill, 14043 Business Center in Elk River.
