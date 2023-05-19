District 728’s first adaptive sport bowls its way to team title and individual title in inaugural year
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School District’s first adapted sports team didn’t waste any time bringing home hardware.
The Zimmerman Thunder adaptive bowling team started its inaugural year in February and had its first match on March 13.
Two months later the team notched its first state tournament team title and its first individual title at the Minnesota State High School League’s State Adaptive Bowling Tournament on May 12.
“I think it’s one of those things where bowlers got hot on the right day and we took advantage of it and got some state titles,” said Chris Withers, one of three coaches for the Thunder bowling team.
Adaptive bowling is broken into three main categories, and bowlers compete individually, as pairs and as teams in one of three divisions: ASD (for those on the autism spectrum), CI and PI (for those who are cognitively or physically impaired).
It was Zimmerman’s ASD team that came home with the school’s first team title. The team of Chris Maller, Kamren Hamilton, Jacob Arola and Cayleb Merten beat out Tartan, Goodhue County, Mankato East, Moorhead, Hayfield, Wayzata-Minnetonka, New London Spicer, Alexandria and other teams to claim the title.
Zimmerman’s Nate Fischer won a state title in the boys individual contest for athletes in the CI division. He beat out bowlers from St. Michael-Albertville, Pine Island, Lake City, Fergus Falls, Anoka-Hennepin and Austin among other schools.
The main difference for bowlers going to state is the size of the crowd.
“We lucked out,” Withers said. “We have awesome parents. Whenever we had matches, we had people there watching, so our kids were used to people watching them and cheering them on.”
Spectators in Brooklyn Park at Bowlero, a massive bowling alley with 50 lanes, filled the spaces in between the lanes on one side of the facility and the other side.
“The hardest part about the state tournament was there were three people to a lane and at state we had four to a lane,” Withers said. “Things moved a little slower than our players were used to. There was more waiting. Those are things I will build on for next year.”
In adaptive bowling, teams often bowl at their home bowling alley at the same time another team bowls at their own home alley. Scores are submitted to come up with winners and at the end of the year to determine who qualifies for state.
Withers and his assistant coaches Joel Schendle and Audra Wells brought in people, including school staff and administrators, to bowl against the students. It gave the students some in-person competition, and, in some cases, bragging rights when they headed back to school the next day.
Superintendent Dan Bittman was one of the district officials who got to bowl with the team. He turned out for the state tourney, too.
“One of my highlights this year was having an opportunity to bowl with them, see their continued improvement and witness first hand the camaraderie,” he said.
Withers, a physical education teacher in the school district who lives in Otsego, said he got lots of good feedback from special education teachers.
“It was more important for the staff than anyone,” Withers said. “A number of them told me they needed it as a reminder of why they got into special education.”
Thirteen bowlers from the Elk River Area School District on the Zimmerman Thunder team qualified for state.
“Going into it, I didn’t know if we would have success, but halfway through I realized we had a chance,” Withers said. “To get 13 of 14 bowlers to state definitely exceeded expectations.”
In addition to the state champions, bowlers at state included Lana Sorenson, Cam Scott, Zian Hazlett, Josephine Wendt, Fynn Spitzmueller, Kasetin Childs, Lucas Stoltman and Lauren Withers.
The bowlers took their state tournament berths in stride.
“I think they were most excited that their bowling season was extended another week,” Withers said. “Nobody bowling ever had a bad day at practice or during a match. We always found something positive.”
Even after a long day and driving through traffic from Otsego to Zimmerman for Coach Withers.
“There were days I would show up feeling (the residual effect of traffic and a long day at work), but then I’d see the kids and their pure excitement. You think to yourself: ‘OK, this is why we’re here. This is why we do it.’ ”
Suddenly, the season is now over, and the wait begins for next season.
“For a lot of the kids, it will be a long time until February,” Withers said. “For the coaches, too. I don’t see these kids now.”
When asked how quickly more adaptive sports can be added in the Elk River Area School District, Withers said he didn’t have an answer for that.
Bittman said adaptive sports are part of the district- and community-developed strategic plan.
“Because of their success, additional programming is expected to be considered for the 2024-2025 school year,” Bittman said.
Withers said he hopes it happens.
“We had great success this year and a lot of fun,” the coach said. “I hope that we could add a sport for every season so kids have options.
“(Adaptive bowling) was rewarding for everyone — district staff, the athletic department in Zimmerman and for coaches and players alike. I hope that it can happen.”
