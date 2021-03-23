Katie Shatusky has been selected as the first executive director for Thumbs Up High 5K, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping others who struggle with mental health disorders to connect with resources, to prevent future suicides and to help families who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Shatusky, a longtime resident of Elk River, is a co-founder along with Jessica Hackenmueller and Jody Kreuser.
“We expect Katie to not only continue Thumbs Up’s current mission, but also to work with partners and sponsors to help expand our programs in the community,” said Brenda Roux, the chairwoman of the Thumbs Up board of directors.
The organization has been led by volunteers over the past seven years and Shatusky will be its first paid position within the organization.
“We are very excited to have Katie take on this role,” Roux said. “Katie brings to the job an exceptional combination of energy, passion and proven leadership to the challenges of working with people in crisis. She has a gift of connecting with people and showing compassion.”
Shatusky lost her grandfather to suicide in 2010. It was his tragic death that helped inspire her to do more.
“I knew that I couldn’t just sit by the wayside,” she said. “God was nudging me to do something bigger than me. I listened and I am so glad that I did. I know that over the past seven years, Thumbs Up High 5K has not only helped people through a mental health crisis, but we have also helped to save lives. At the end of the day, if we can help one person, we have accomplished our goal. I have been privileged to witness the impact of good people giving back to our community and the surrounding communities. Together, we are stronger, and it is in this spirit that I begin my work at Thumbs Up.”
Shatusky started her role of executive director on March 1.
The mission of Thumbs Up is: “We value life and we aspire to help others in our community by talking about mental health.”
In addition to sharing resources, Thumbs Up has provided thousands of dollars in the community for suicide prevention efforts and mental health awareness and has formed many important partnerships including but not limited to ISD 728 School District, Open Doors for Youth, Sherburne County Area United Way, the City of Elk River - First Responders, Spectrum High School, K9’s from Carrie and Elk River Senior Living.
With the addition of a full-time staff member, Thumbs Up is excited to expand current programs, such as Calming Corners, Emotional Support Dogs, Smiles for Seniors, Cheer Bags, a counseling service provided in partnership with Open Doors for Youth as well as others. The nonprofit is able to provide all of these services with the help of a dedicated board, volunteers, partners and donors.
