The ninth annual Thumbs Up High 5K and 10K Run/Walk/Bike grossed over $103,597 and attracted 77 teams and 1,101 participants.
The number of participants, teams and money raised were all event records, and will help the nonprofit continue to provide all of its programming and the launch of the “No one sits solo” program.
This was the first event since the opening of the Thumbs Up resource center in downtown Elk River, which includes space for an after-school program for youth. It was also the second at Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River.
First Bank Elk River and HealthPartners were title event sponsors for this year’s event, which included talks by keynote speakers Shannon Lee and Janet Casperson as well as Aidyn Scharber and Addison Kurtz — two of the teens that visit the Thumbs Up center in downtown Elk River. Several of the youth who come to the center’s after-school program attended the event, too.
Lee and Casperson, who both lost their children (Sam Casperson and Ashlyn Lee) to suicide in 2020 right before the pandemic, spoke about kindness, resilience and to “Keep Moving Forward.”
The highlight for Katie Shatusky, executive director and founder of the Thumbs Up nonprofit, was walking with her new friend Darrell Fleck.
He saw the Joe Mauer and Mike Hally story on KSTP, in which Channel 5 sports director Joe Schmit highlighted the relationship that developed between Mauer and Hally during their senior year of high school. Maurer befriended Hally, a blind student who was sitting alone during lunch one day at Cretin Derham Hall High School. Mauer invited him to sit at the same school lunch table he sat at one day and that one day become every school day.
A friendship blossomed, and proved impactful to everyone else who sat at the table with Mauer and Hally.
Schmit, the author of “Silent Impact,” also explained how Thumbs Up was starting a program that was originally going to be called “No one eats alone,” which will be piloted at Elk River High School. The name has been changed to “No one sits solo” as the other name was already taken. The purpose will be the same and just as impactful.
After seeing the piece that first aired in July and hearing Shatusky’s story of losing her grandfather, Fleck reached out to let her know that her story of losing her grandfather resonated with him.
“He asked how he could get involved and that he wanted to come walk the event, but didn’t have any family or anyone to walk with,” Shatusky said. “So I invited him to sign up on Team Grandpa Bob and walk with me.”
Fleck came all the way from New Ulm, Minnesota, and he walked the event together alongside Scharber and Shatusky.
To make the event possible, there were 127 volunteers plus a race planning committee of 20 people.
“We are continually amazed by the community support we receive,” Shatusky said. “We love seeing the participants, vendors, sponsors, volunteers and everyone in between come to be part of this day. It is important and meaningful work that is undoubtedly impacting our community and the surrounding communities in the northwest metro area.”
Shatusky expressed her thankfulness to everyone who was involved and to those who supported Thumbs Up from afar.
Thumbs Up 5K funds will...
The proceeds will be used to help fund all of Thumbs Up’s programs, including:
•Bereavement Outreach/ Survivors of Suicide Loss.
•Cheer Bags.
•Calming Corners.
•Hounds Program / Emotional Support Dogs.
•Referral Assistance Program.
•Smiles for Seniors.
•Youth After-School Program for Middle School and High School students + Teen Outreach Events held annually in April.
•No One Sits Solo. (Thumbs Up had to change the name as No One Eats Alone is already a registered named being used. Thumbs Up registered the program recently as No One Sits Solo and organizers are preparing for launch.)
The youth after-school program for middle and high school students will continue to be a big area of focus for Thumbs Up. The nonprofit is also doing some strategic planning for future locations outside of Elk River. This program is a safe space for kids to come hang out after school Monday through Thursday from 2:15-5 p.m.
Thumbs Up has two volunteers and two staff on location every day. The program efforts will always have a mental health emphasis including other fun things for kids to do while there including: Willow the Therapy dog from You’re Not Alone (twice a month), painting classes, friendship bracelet making, board games, puzzles, and an entire art room loaded with art supplies.
Thumbs Up also partners with CAER Food Shelf and they are providing all of the snacks for kids to have after school.
For more information on these programs, visit: https://thumbsupformentalhealth.org/what-we-do/.
In October, Thumbs Up will be launching a Suicide Survivors Support Group once a month led by the nonprofit Hope in a Hopeless World.
Thumbs Up posts all activities and events on its website and social media accounts @thumbsuphigh5k.
The No One Sits Solo program is going to launch very soon. Thumbs Up is doing a pilot program with ISD 728.
Katie Shatusky, executive director of Thumbs Up, will be doing a breakout session at the MASA conference on Oct. 3 presenting the video and sharing the Power of PATH curriculum and handouts that go along with the program. KSTP’s Joe Schmit is the keynote speaker for that event. More details can be found at www.mnasa.org/fall-conference.html.
To see Elk River Star News story on the program by the name of Non One Sits Solo, go here.
Here are race results from the Thumbs Up High 5K and 10K run and bike event:
10K Run
Top 3 Men
•Gregory Saupe, 33:35
•Adam Nickelson, 35:41
•Andrew Konczal, 40:28
10K Run
Top 3 Women
•Kelli Uhlman, 48:39
•Stephanie Lazarz, 51:22
•Laura Klein, 52:09
10K Bike
Top 3 Men
•Tim Cayo, 25:20
•Mike Rushmeyer, 25:32
•Les Rowe, 29:23
10K Bike
Top 3 Women
•Stefanie Kohnen, 24:18
•Kelsie Carlson, 25:08
•Tonia Kittelson, 25:10
5K Run
Top 3 Men
•Chase Cayo, 18:26
•Aiden Cera, 20:07
•Jeremiah Christensen, 20:11
5K Run
Top 3 Women
•Lisa Rosenow, 20:17
•Emma Adriaens, 23:28
•Amelia Degen, 23:50
5K Bike
Top 3 Men
•Clayton Rittenour, 15:21
•Lucas Helmbrecht, 18:57
•Kenneth Haglund, 25:39
5K Bike
Top 3 Women
•Melissa Bohlsen, 14:43
•Gwendolyn Helmbrecht, 18:57
•Miriam Strahn, 19:44
For all race results visit: https://www.mtecresults.com/event/show/4536
*Walkers were not timed
More event details can be found at: https://bit.ly/3By4LIR.
Team Fundraising totals can be found at: https://bit.ly/3S696Kz.
