61 teams break fund-raising record by grossing $87,500 — more than twice as much as previous event record
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The eighth annual Thumbs Up High Run, Walk, Bike and Blade 5K on Sept. 18 was one for the record books.
The event held to raise money for mental health education and suicide prevention attracted nearly 1,000 participants, falling just eight short of hitting four digits.
The event had a more regional pull this year, but participants expressed feeling a warmth being surrounded by others who understand the pain of losing someone to suicide and/or the difficulty in battling mental health disorders.
The annual event has become one of the top 5K events held in Elk River, if not the most popular. It had more than 500 participants in its inaugural running, and attracted as many as 513 participants before this year..
Early returns show this year’s event grossed $87,500. The previous record was $36,057.
There were 111 volunteers to help make the event run smoothly, despite the new location at Woodland Trails Regional Park requiring participants to be bused into the park while Lake Orono’s park is being renovated. There were more than 25 vendors at the event too. Most notably, pictures of people who have lost their battle with depression and completed a suicide attempt were posted for all to see.
“It was a beautiful day celebrating our loved ones and also those who are struggling with a mental health disorder,” said Katie Shatusky, a founder of the event and its first executive director. “We are receiving positive feedback from many folks who attended the event.”
That includes the following testimonial from Rebecca Sutherland, who participated in the walk with her mom. She wrote to thank the organizers for the amazing experience she had.
The normally shy and introverted person said she had been hit with a bad case of the coronavirus in April and decided to work on her mental and physical health after recovering from it.
Prior to her illness she had been very depressed for a very long time, battling depression after her fiance died suddenly.
“I was suicidal for years after he passed,” she said. “In May, when I was fully recovered from COVID-19, I decided to start walking.”
She has since lost 50 pounds. She decided to look for a 5K to participate in.
“I wasn’t thinking about the fundraising part, but when I came across your Thumbs Up website, I knew this was the one,” she said. “It was difficult to see the signs and pictures of lost loved ones (at the event), but it solidified my need for therapy, and my desire to get better, not only for myself but for the people in my life who love me. Thank you for all you do, and I plan to come again next year.”
The surge in participation and shattered fundraising records is due in large part to the event becoming much more regional in nature.
Shannon Lee and Janet Casperson have become lightning rods for change in the Blaine-Spring Lake Park area after they each lost a child to a completed suicide. Each formed a team in their child’s honor, and both teams blossomed. Team Ashlyn’s Ripple had 135 members. Team Sam Casperson brought about another 80 participants to the event. Together, their teams raised more than $5,000.
The Trizzle Trazzle Trizzle Troll team raised $5,085.74. Team Ashlyn’s Ripple $2,963.26.Team Sam Casperson $2,150.12.
Lee and Casperson have said they want to raise more for next year’s event.
“They are making a huge difference in their communities,” Shatusky said.
The fact that Thumbs Up now has a full-time executive director is one of the biggest reasons for the growth of this year’s event, and the organization’s presence locally and regionally.
Shatusky said the difference is having someone who can dedicate 100% of their focus on the organization versus fitting things in on nights and weekends.
In the past year, Thumbs Up has also had several new committee members join its planning committee who helped with the team portion of the event.
“We went from 29 teams in 2020 (for our virtual 5K) to 61 teams in 2021,” Shatusky said. “People are excited to get back out and do things since being on ‘lock down’ from the 2020 quarantine.”
Shatusky says the pandemic has shone a bright light on mental health, and some folks have experienced a mental health disorder through the pandemic brought on by things like social isolation, anxiety about the unknowns, depression and other things.
“Sadly, we lost a lot of people this past 18 months, and more families have been affected — so they came out to walk in memory of their loved ones,” Shatusky said.
The success of the event has the Thumbs Up team extremely energized.
“We all have a passion for mental health, and every person on our committee has lost a loved one to suicide,” Shatusky said. “So we all get it and we all understand the importance of this organization and what it means to our community.”
Thumbs Up was founded in 2014 by Katie Shatusky, Jessica Hackenmueller and Jody Kreuser in honor of two great men, Robert “Bob” Schmit and Charles “Chuck” Dahlheimer, who like many others took their lives after living in silence with a mental illness.
“Thumbs Up is all about embracing those who are struggling and breaking the stigma around mental health,” the group’s website states. “Connecting, supporting and encouraging one another to talk about their feelings and challenges and to ‘Keep moving forward.’”
The group is dedicated to educating and teaching about mental illness, the warning signs of suicide, what you can to do help others who struggle and community awareness initiatives.
“The past 18 months have been rough for so many people, including myself,” Shatusky said. “There were so many uncertainties at so many levels.”
Shatusky was hired on staff on March 1, 2021, after the organization had been 100% volunteer for the first seven years.
“For me, this year is pivotal for the Thumbs Up organization,” she said. “Since our inaugural event in 2014, I never would have imagined being in the place we are today. We’ve had corporations, sponsors, participants, volunteers and individual donors all step up in a big way. The amount of support we have received is absolutely amazing. We feel so blessed to help others in our community and to hopefully prevent future suicides.”
The group’s top goals for the remainder of this year are to find a physical location, plan several community outreach events for early spring, hold a Cheer Bag Drive Thru event in Rogers, participate in Give to the Max Day in November, seek additional board members, conduct long-term planning for the organization and develop new programming.
The group will be working on its 2022 budget and making plans for the funds raised in the very near future.
“It’s going to be an exciting year ahead for Thumbs Up,” Shatusky said.
