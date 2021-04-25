The 33rd annual Three Rivers Community Foundation Golf Tournament Fundraiser will be held Friday, June 4. The event will be at the Fox Hollow Golf Club, 4780 Palmgren Lane NE, St. Michael.
To register or for more information, go to www.trcommunityfoundation.org or call Robin Skinner at 763-218-1974.
