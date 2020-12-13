Elk River Police Department officers Mike Welsh, Augustus Koppi and Tyler Corrier took their oaths of office at the Nov. 16 Elk River City Council meeting.

Corrier and Koppi were approved for hire by the Elk River City Council earlier this year and began work on April 21. Welsh’s hiring was also approved, and he began work on Aug. 10.

All three officers have successfully completed the rigorous field training program and have been deemed fit for duty, according Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen. 

