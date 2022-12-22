The Elk River City Council approved at a meeting Dec. 19 a land use amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and a Planned Unit Development to build a three-level climate-controlled storage facility on Evans Street.
The property, which is surrounded by commercial and residential uses, consists of nearly 4 acres at the northeast intersection of Evans Street and 196th Lane. The storage facility will be 39,500 square feet and include a loading and unloading area, a lobby and retail office, restrooms and an employee break room.
At a conceptual proposal review at the end of 2021, the planning commission and City Council were in favor of the project but expressed concerns about lighting, general appearance, and building height. At that time, the applicant said they were willing to speak with neighbors about the project.
An email to the council requested that evergreen trees be planted along the east property line to provide year-round screening, according to council documents. One of the applicants, Ryan Kostreba, spoke at the Dec. 19 meeting and said they had spoken with neighbors about the project and were working with them to maintain the trees in the area.
“We did try to talk to most of the neighbors around all of there … and tried to see if there were any comments we could be helpful with,” Kostreba said.
Council Member Mike Beyer said he applauded them for working with the neighbors.
“I think that’s very genuine and makes a lot of sense,” Beyer said.
Mayor John Dietz said he agreed and called it “commendable” to talk to them ahead of time.
The council also approved the land use amendment to guide the area as highway business. The land use was previously guided as traditional single-family residential. This was an oversight, according to council documents, and it “should have continued to be guided as highway business, as it was prior to the adoption of the current land use map.”
