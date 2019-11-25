Three killed in Haven Township crash

Three people died Saturday evening when two vehicles collided at an intersection in Haven Township, according to Sheriff Joel Brott.
The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of 27th Street Southeast (County Road 3) and 75th Avenue (County Road 20).
Witnesses said that an SUV that was traveling north on County Road 20 went through the stop sign at County Road 3 and was hit by a Chevy Silverado pickup that was heading west on County Road 3, Brott said.
Three people in the SUV were killed in the crash. They were identified as Lucille A. Hansen, 77, Jason J. Hansen, 43, and Jeffrey J. Hansen, 48, all of South Haven.
The driver of the Silverado sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. He was identified as Logan C. Hary, 24, of Sauk Rapids.
The crash remains under investigation.
