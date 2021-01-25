Three people were taken to the hospital in two separate crashes during Saturday’s snowstorm.

In one case, a motorist lost control of his Chevrolet Lumina on an icy highway, went into the ditch and rolled in Elk River.

The crash was reported at 4:49 p.m. on westbound Highway 10 at 171st Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver, Michael Linehan, 19, of Rosemount, and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said. They were both taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

A similar crash happened at 8 p.m. that day between Zimmerman and Princeton.

A GMC Jimmy was northbound on Highway 169 at 305th Avenue North in Baldwin Township when the rear of the car started to fish tail. The driver then lost control, went off the road, and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver, a 17-year-old Zimmerman girl, was taken to the hospital in Princeton with non-life threatening injuries.

Load comments