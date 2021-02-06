Articles and letters in our local paper have been especially interesting and lively in recent weeks. This is freedom of speech and democracy in action, so thank you, Star News.
I would like to chime in on the discussion regarding whether or not the January 6, 2021, attack on our nation’s capitol should or should not be compared to other attacks on our country, such as Pearl Harbor and 9/11. If you consider just the numbers of people who died, then obviously we cannot compare this event with Pearl Harbor and 9/11. But whether or not a particular event should or should not go down in history books is not based on just numbers of dead, it is also based on the meaning and significance of the event itself. I believe that as we get further from January 6, the events of that day will become even more clear as to their threat, meaning, and importance. The attack on the Capitol was an effort to overthrow duly elected people and an effort to install a leader who did not fairly win the election. That is unequivocally an attempted coup and an attempt at a dictatorship. And the fact that it was instigated, incited, and encouraged by our President was shocking. This is unprecedented in our country and for those reasons alone, January 6 is indeed a day that should go down in infamy. Another reason that it was a day of infamy is that this threat was not a threat from outside our borders, as Pearl Harbor and 9/11 were. This threat was from within, from some of our very own countrymen and women. Just stop and think about that for a minute and take it in. Some of our fellow citizens were willing to deprive more than 50% of us of our fairly and duly cast votes just because they did not like the result. And even more scary is that some of them, in their texts and on social media, were threatening to kill people and indeed did kill one security officer at the Capitol. This is shameful and unAmerican. To say that January 6 should go down in infamy is not to denigrate or insult those who died on other infamous days, it is to say that all of these dates are infamous, each in their own way and perhaps for differing reasons.
When these types of events happen in other countries, Americans are united in their opinion that an attempt at an illegitimate government overthrow is unacceptable. Why then do some of us think that it was not equally bad when it occurred here? My best guess is that some people’s objectivity is blinded by their desire to win, by disappointment at losing, and by being fed misinformation and distortions by the party that they blindly placed their faith in. Just like arguments within a family, it is so easy to see both sides clearly when you are not emotionally invested in one of the positions and very hard to see the other side when you are one of the parties with a stance that is emotionally charged.
Republican leaders are saying we should forget and move forward. So easy to say when you are the offender. These were actual crimes that occurred at the Capitol and those criminals need to be held fully responsible. Counselors and therapists tell us that the best way to forgiveness and growth starts with the offender admitting their wrong, asking for forgiveness, and not repeating the offense. It is time for Republican leaders, starting with McConnell, Graham, and McCarthy, all the way down to our state district representatives who have not disowned this, to admit that they were wrong to support Trump in his repeated insistence of the lie that the election was stolen. That would be the beginning step towards healing and unity. Shame and complicity are on them until they do so. Honesty works wonders. — Cindy Rohde, Zimmerman
