The May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, has had wall-to-wall press coverage, but there are a number of points that are not being covered to the extent that they should.
One, is that there is no death penalty in New York, meaning that this individual has to look forward to the citizens paying for his three meals a day, cot and health care for the next 40-60 years instead of a swift execution which will serve as not only punishment but a deterrent to other potential mass murderers. So just like the Boston Bomber and the Parkwood School shooter, he’s going to have a long healthy life. (Remember, Minnesota doesn’t have a death penalty either.)
Two, he purposefully chose this location because of the strict gun laws, meaning that there was less of a chance that a law-abiding citizen would be carrying a gun and would attempt to stop him. If people had been carrying, there is a chance that fewer good people would have died.
Three, while 10 were killed in Buffalo that day, in the city of Chicago so far in May, 29 have been killed. In April 54 killed. In 2022, 208 killed thus far. In 2021, 793 killed. (See https://graphics.suntimes.com/homicides/) This news only gets passing mention for reasons I’ll let you surmise.
The takeaway, our judicial system is broken, our politicians and news media would rather stir up racial hatred over a single bad event instead of following the laws already in place to reduce the murders and violence occurring throughout the country, and our silence is allowing them to do that. — Bret R. Collier, Big Lake
