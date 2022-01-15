Elk River Area School Board Chairwoman Holly Thompson will serve as the chairwoman again this school year.
She was approved on a 7-0 vote by her colleagues at the School Board’s organizational meeting on Jan. 10.
Thompson, who was elected to her fourth term in 2020 by the voters of Elk River, Rogers, Otsego and Zimmerman, replaced Shane Steinbrecher as the chairwoman of the board in 2021. She had been vice chair since 2017.
“Thank you to all of you,” she said after Monday’s unanimous vote. “I appreciated your... confidence (in me) last year as we navigated through some tricky times, and I am happy to serve as your chair again this year. There are better roads ahead.”
Thompson, along with board members Joel Nelson and Christi Tullbane, ran unopposed in 2020 elections.
Kim Michels, elected in 2018, was again named the board’s vice chair. Tony Walter will continue his role as clerk, while Joel Nelson will remain as treasurer.
Steinbrecher joins Christi Tullbane and Sara Weis as directors.
“We are grateful for our school board members and their willingness to serve in the various leadership positions,” said Superintendent Dan Bittman. “Together, we are all looking forward to another successful and exciting year ahead. Each and every board member plays an important role and represents tens of thousands of students and families. Their commitment and dedication are worthy of commendation. I am proud to serve with them.”
District 728 student enrollment up 3.6% from January 2021
Enrollment for the Elk River Area School District on Jan. 1 is up 475 students from Jan. 2, 2021.
That’s a 3.6% increase, Superintendent Dan Bittman reported at the Jan. 10 School Board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.