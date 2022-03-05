by Jim Boyle
Editor
A 1989 Elk River High School graduate who now lives with her husband on a small farm outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, has decided not to evacuate in the wake of the Russian invasion of their country that began on Feb. 24.
Baima works as a language teacher at a small international school in Kyiv, and says she will stay with her brave Ukrainian husband and warrior, Yurii Potapenko.
“Whether I survive this war or not, I remain true to my teenage aspiration to help bring peace to the world,” said Diane Baima, whose maiden name is Westphal and who still has family living in Elk River.
The Elk River native dreamed of diplomacy through language learning as a junior high school student in Elk River. And she has done her part as an adult.
“But now is the time to fight,” she told the Star News on Feb. 26.
Her brother Lanny, who lives in Wisconsin and is an interim pastor for a large congregation in Peoria, Illinois, said he had hoped she would be able to get out to safety.
“She won’t abandon her husband, and I certainly respect that,” Westphal said. “I know the depth of her commitment.”
While Baima’s husband prepared to fight in the war, she has been doing her part to rally people and groups to take action to restore peace to Ukraine. She has written family, friends and others in hopes they would support proven relief efforts and take up calls to action. She is also urging people in America to call their representatives and senators.
“In some ways, she and I have had a similar life’s purpose,” Lanny Westphal said. “I have always been working strongly for understanding and peace between nations and peoples.”
Lanny’s Illinois congregation is getting behind several Ukrainian support measures laid out by a Lutheran bishop. They access existing organizations, including Lutheran World Relief that is asking for donations to provide resources such as emergency food, water, shelter, and medical supplies for Ukraine.
Lanny has also contacted his representatives and senators in the state of Wisconsin where he lives with his wife, Mary.
Baima inspired by Salk teacher, Russian language camps, that helped her pursue her dreams
Baima moved to Ukraine in 2014 to teach young children in a country populated with bilingual and trilingual Ukrainians.
“After only a few days, I fell in love with my new country,” she said.
The seeds of Baima’s journey through life were sown as a young girl attending what was then Salk Middle School in Elk River in 1985. Her then social studies teacher Su Arnold taught her class a bit about the Soviet Union.
“This was about the same time that Rocky IV came out,” Baima recalls. “Our teacher showed us that the Soviet Union was made up of people like us; the movie showed us that the Soviet Union was evil. I chose to believe my teacher, and decided to study the Russian language. My teenage self hoped that learning a language could help bring peace to the world.”
That desire opened her up to the whole world. A school counselor then recommended Concordia Language Villages, and her “dear mom” paid for her to attend Russian camp for two summers while in high school. There she met people who became friends and mentors who she has remained connected to throughout her life.
After high school, Westphal studied Russian at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and dreamed of teaching the Russian language.
“I wanted to give the gift of language and culture to a new generation,” she said. “The Cold War had ended, and there was work to be done. If the world could understand each other, I reasoned, peace could last.”
She suffered a setback, however. When she took a proficiency test, a Russian professor told her that she did not have the aptitude to learn the language.
“I was devastated, but not completely,” said Baima, who has been a student of life.
After graduating from college, she moved to South Korea to teach English. There, she made friends with Russians who were also working in Seoul.
“They inspired me to study again,” she said.
In 1997, she moved to Moscow to work and dedicate herself to learning the language.
“I had the most wonderful support from my teacher, and Russian and American friends,” she said. “In two years, I was ready to enter Moscow State University’s master’s program offered through the school’s linguistics department.”
She found she loved living in Moscow, especially given the chance to visit museums and the theater. She and a friend traveled around to visit the old cities and monasteries. “My favorites were 11th century cathedrals,” she said.
For her schooling, she remembers sitting in a cold room with other students from around the world. Her closest schoolmate was a person from China. This woman taught Russian at a university in Beijing, and her husband worked at the Chinese Embassy in Moscow.
“I was achieving my dream, both academically with the intensity of the classes, and personally, as I was part of Russian, Chinese and USA discussions every day,” she said. “The Russian language was our conduit for ‘peace talks’ as we solved the problems of the world and practiced grammar exercises.”
After completing her degree in 2001, she moved back to the United States a couple months before 9/11. She couldn’t find a job using her Russian language skills, so she went back to teaching English, first in St. Paul and then in Milwaukee.
While she lived in the United States, she always worked with immigrants.
“I was lucky to have a job where my students and colleagues would teach me about their cultures, as I helped them learn English and life skills in the USA,” she said.
After 10 years of doing this, she concluded she was ready for new horizons. She moved to Armenia to teach at an international school, and then transferred to Kyiv, Ukraine after three years.
“My first days in Ukraine shocked me,” she said. “I had expected another smileless, somber former Soviet Republic, but I found Kyiv full of friendly and optimistic people. This was the summer after the 2014 Maidan Revolt which led to the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine and Crimea. In the midst of this terrible loss, I hadn’t expected so much positive energy. I felt bad that I only spoke very basic Ukrainian, but people switched to Russian without a blink when they heard my simplistic attempts to communicate.”
In Ukraine, Westphal found everything she had been searching for in Russia. She loved the reverence for homemade food, clothes, embroidery, and folk crafts.
“Ukrainians highly value gardening and farm animals, just like me!” she said.
Then she met a shy and quiet Ukrainian man.
“I wasn’t interested at first, but he was stubborn, and won me over,” she said of the man she married.
Never imagined Russia would invade
“When I think back to the steps I made in junior high, and how I imagined my future, I would not have imagined living on a farm in Ukraine,” Baima said. “I also would not have imagined that the country where I had lived for five years would invade my new home.”
Many people have urged her to leave Ukraine, but she says “this is my home.”
“Does a wife leave her husband when he is in danger?” she asks. “Do I evacuate and leave Yurii alone to take care of his aging mother, family, and all of our animals and plants? I can’t.
“I’ve made my choice to remain with Yurii, my brave Ukrainian warrior. He’s ready to fight to keep Ukraine independent. In our eyes, the war right now in Ukraine is the battle to keep the world independent. Are people willing to be just a compassionate spectators as the world’s dictators choose their next target? Or will they fight? With their votes. With their money. With their protests.”
Lanny Westphal said it may only be a matter of days or weeks before Russian soldiers push past the core of Kyiv.
The news of war breaking out in Ukraine was particularly troubling to the Westpahls, who lost Glen Westphal to COVID-19 on May 21, 2021. He was the brother of Diane, Lanny and Nancy (Shawn) Norton of Idaho. They and their mother, Florence Shebetka, of Elk River, have been mourning his loss while grappling with the onslaught of war.
Meanwhile, Baima’s husband has signed up with the local militia, the couple’s two sheep are almost ready to give birth and they have media on constantly and are witnessing a flood of love throughout the world, Baima said before going to bed on March 3.
“It seems like world news has invaded our family between COVID and the Ukraine,” Lanny Westpahl said. “That’s sad and worrying. We’re fortunate that so far Diane has been able to communicate with us by internet and telephone. It’s comforting to hear from her.”
Baima’s and Potapenko’s farmstead is about an hour drive south from the center of Kyiv. The couple considers themselves lucky because where their house sits has not been the site of any invasions as the Russians come down from the north. However, Yurii’s sister lives in an area that was one of the first areas bombed.
“We can make contact with them so far, but we can’t go get them,” Baima said. “We picked up my husband’s adult son and his wife on Friday, Feb. 26. Yurii picked them up from Kyiv. Luckily we did because they live right where the bombing has taken place. They have been with us since.
“I’m hoping the world will respond fast enough that the foot soldiers don’t come in,” Baima said. “We constantly hear people saying we’re praying for you, we’re praying for you and I think that’s lovely, but we need weapons and action.
“Just thinking about us isn’t going to help at this point. We need action right now. My friends are still in Kyiv and Kharkiv. That’s why I started writing. I wanted something for my brother and brother-in-law who are pastors to be able to use for sermons to rally people.”
Baima has also asked people to give to organizations like the Ukrainian American Community Center, founded in 1964 by Ukrainian immigrants in Northeast Minneapolis, and others that they would be comfortable giving to that are providing aid to Ukraine. She also points people to the Kyiv International School, her former school. Its website is: https://kyiv.qsi.org/discover/stand-with-ukraine.
Lanny Westpahl said he is distributing his sister’s story widely. The Lutheran pastor is also offering up his prayers.
“By prayer we align our thoughts and hearts and intentions with God’s,” he said. “Because of that, then, since God is a God of peace and values life, we are aligning ourself with that, which makes us more capable of taking action.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.