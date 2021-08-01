by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Taste of Elk River has been bringing the community together for 16 years, and this year’s marquee fundraiser for the Elk River Rotary will be from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds in Elk River.
It will be like no other. The demand for its return has built up over the past 16 months. It’s normally in May each year, but the 2020 event was canceled and this year’s was postponed for safety’s sake.
The community’s desire to reunite for such occasions in combination with the interest of local businesses, restaurants and sellers of beer, wine and spirits in getting back in front of the community is creating quite a buzz for the 15th Taste of Elk River.
Dirk Barrett, an Elk River Rotarian who is helping prepare this year’s event, says the Elk River Rotary Club has invited many of the finest food, beer, wine and liquor vendors from the area to participate.
There will be more than 30 beer, wine and spirit vendors offering samples, including local brewer Aegir that recently moved to a new location in western Elk River and Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake.
Among the businesses signed up are Chow, Pompeii Pizzeria, Mama D’s, Papa John’s, Rockwoods, Tipsy Chicken, Drake O’Neill’s Irish Pub along with Coborn’s and Cub Foods.
“Those participating are generously giving of their time, talents and resources to bring you an exceptional evening of taste sensations,” Barrett said.
Elk River Rotarian John Otserman said there will be unique finds at this year’s event.
Restaurants and other businesses have struggled in the past year, and this year’s Taste of Elk River will be a time to look back on how people persevered and with a positive eye toward the future.
Phil Lutgen of Pour Wine Bar and Bistro, with locations in Otsego and elsewhere, said the event offers three things for his business.
“It’s a chance to get in front of people, a chance to be involved in the community and spread goodwill,” he said, noting this year all of those things are amplified.
The last Taste of Elk River happened 28 months ago in 2019.
“It’s good to be back out in the public,” Lutgen said.
This year’s signature sponsors of the event are First Bank Elk River and RE/MAX Results of Elk River.
“We love the Taste,” said John Houlton, president and CEO of First Bank Elk River. “It’s a chance to see people we haven’t seen for a while, especially this year.”
Rotarians have prided the event’s ability to serve as a reunion of old friends and a chance to meet new friends and neighbors.
“We’re excited as we could be,” said Osterman, who works at RE/MAX Results. “The community is frothing at the mouth to do something like this.”
Tickets are available for $35 apiece ($40 on the day of the event) at www.elkrivermnrotary.org and at:
• Coborn’s of Elk River.
• Cub Foods.
• The Bank of Elk River.
• First Bank Elk River, Elk Park Center and Main Street locations.
• Northbound and Westbound Liquors.
• From all Elk River Rotarians.
A significant portion of the proceeds this year will be given to the CAER food shelf, www.caerfoodshelf.org.
This year’s event will once again include a silent auction. There will also be drawings for bottles of wine. CAER will have a booth in the same tent as the silent auction.
There will also be live music provided by The Loons, a band composed of local musicians.
For more information, contact Dirk Barrett at 763-954-1471 or dirk@weberinteriors.com or Jeff LaBarre at 763-260-4127 or jlabarre@waterstonemortgage.com.
Private tasting tent
First Bank Elk River will again be hosting a private tasting tent with the help of Pour Wine Bar and Bistro, which will be in the private tent and have a booth in the main building to connect with people in both areas.
The private tasting tent will feature a selection of fine premium wines by Orin Swift and other fun and interesting wine makers, along with a sampling of single malt Scotch whiskies.
The bank is providing the wine for the private tasting tent, and Pour will talk about them and the scotch flight as visitors compare and contrast the different tastes of the wines and whiskies.
Pour will also have a 12-foot-long charcuterie board with meats and cheeses to sample along with other hors d’oeuvres, and there will be live music by Darrel Peterson, who often has performed at Pour. There is an $15 charge for the First Bank Elk River Tasting Tent ticket that must be purchased along with a regular Taste of Elk River ticket.
The entire event is for adults 21 years of age or older only, so be prepared to show a valid photo ID at the door. No one under 21 will be allowed.
Initial vendors who have signed up to provide drink samples include: Mexican Moonshine “Cancion” with their tequila mixtures; Isanti Spirits, whiskey blends; Panther Distillery, whiskey blends; Aegir, craft beer; Lupulin, craft beer; Lift Bridge Brewery, craft beer; Founders Brewery, craft beer; Indeed Brewery, craft beer; Jack Pine Brewery, craft beer; Omni Brewing, craft beer; Spilled Grain Brewery, craft beer; Surly Brewery, craft beer; Kona Beer, craft beer; Little Round Still Distillery; Deschutes Brewery, craft beer; as well as non-alcoholic 1919 root beer; Buddy’s craft sodas; Zoa energy drinks; B10 Steel Hydration drinks; California Cider Co.; Press Seltzers; Canteen, Drinkworks, Sparkling Ice; Coborn’s Liquor; and Pour.
The 2019 signature recipient of funds was Sherburne County Area United Way.
Other nonprofits that have also received funds from the Rotary over the years include Open Doors for Youth; Young Life; Youth Exchange; STRIVE, a program to mentor students and help them finish high school strong; the Rotary Student of the Month Program to honor students for their success in and out of the classroom; and scholarships for students at Elk River High School and Spectrum High School.
The Rotary has also funded Youth in Government, Camp RYLA Leadership Camp, the local Scouting program and donated dictionaries to third graders to help with literacy.
Guardian Angels GALA, the 728 Cadets Marching Band program, the Elk River High School All Night Graduation Party, the Elk River Library, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, and Granny’s Closet and more have also been supported financially by the Elk River Rotary.
One new one on the group’s radar is the Magnus Veterans Foundation.
“It’s such a good organization,” Barrett said. “And 100% of the profits from the Taste of Elk River go toward nonprofit organizations. This is our major fundraiser and pretty much our only one.
“We hope to see everyone there.”
