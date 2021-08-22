Center of the American Experiment helped 17,000 Minnesotans deliver feedback to the Social Studies Standards Committee before yesterday’s deadline. The committee is meeting today to review public feedback. Despite missing their own February deadline for publishing the second draft by six months, the Minnesota Department of Education provided a little more than two weeks for the public to read the 168-page document and provide feedback.
Commenters to MDE objected to the “direct application of Critical Race Theory (CRT) evident throughout the second draft, especially with the addition of an Ethnic Studies strand. The theme of oppression, marginalization, group identity, and absent narratives drives the second draft standards and benchmarks. Students will learn that their self-concept centers around their racial/gender group identity, and that limiting oppression narratives, not facts, is the lens through which all social studies content should be viewed.”
The feedback also detailed specific standards and benchmarks that should be rewritten or eliminated in the following categories:
Remove Ethnic Studies Strand
Ethnic Studies is defined by MDE as “understanding multiple perspectives,” but the language used in draft two within this strand places an overt focus on oppression and marginalization.
Negative view of America
Similar to draft one of the social studies standards, the second draft lacks positive language regarding the United States of America and how it compares to other countries around the world.
Oppression and identity
History Standards 18 and 20 and Ethnic Studies Standard 22 set the stage for this theme by having students “evaluate dominant and non-dominant narratives” … “and why some narratives have been marginalized while others have not”; consider “what perspectives and narratives are absent”; and “reflect upon the roots of contemporary social systems and environmental systems of oppressions.”
Native American Balance
There are at least 60 specific benchmarks dedicated to teaching native or indigenous perspectives. Indigenous people are the only cultural group specifically held up and “centered” in the standards document.
Current politics in second draft
The social studies standards set the stage for what students will learn over the next 10 years so current political issues should not be forced into the benchmarks.
American Experiment’s website at www.RaiseOurStandardsMN.com was used to send in comments on the second draft. The 17,000 comments dwarfed the feedback for the first draft, which resulted in 6,000 comments to the committee.
According to Education Policy Fellow Catrin Wigfall, improvements were made to the second draft, including the elimination of derogatory references to “whiteness” and bringing in more objective facts of history, including the key facts of World Wars I and II and the Holocaust. Those improvements were the direct result of feedback from the Raise Our Standards campaign.
“Although better, the proposed second draft standards and benchmarks still lack important historical content and include inappropriate themes that would take Minnesota education in the wrong direction,” said Wigfall. “The new draft continues to manifest a negative and even hateful attitude toward the United States and its history with a focus on systemic racism, group identity, and a zero-sum power struggle between racial groups.”
In fact, the Critical Race Theory framework can be found throughout the second draft of the social studies standards.
“The Department of Education and the committee showed a willingness to listen during the first round, so we remain hopeful they will not ignore the voices of thousands of Minnesotans demanding change to the second draft.”
Even though the rule-making process continues for social studies standards, the Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz passed legislation in the 2021 session that paused the implementation of any academic standards until after 2023. — Center of the American Experiment is “Minnesota’s Think Tank.” For more than 30 years, the Center has been creating and advocating policies that make Minnesota a freer, more prosperous and better-governed state.
