by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A single-axle enclosed white trailer with silver rims was reported stolen from a driveway in Elk River. The trailer contained pressure washing equipment.
The theft happened between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 in the 13000 block of 182nd Avenue.
Tools stolen at Fathom Wire
The theft of several tools over the last six to seven months was reported Feb. 17 at Fathom Wire in Elk River.
The business is located at 15777 Jarvis St.
Robbery ‘victim’ hard to find
A man who reported a robbery has become elusive.
A Becker police officer initially stopped the man Feb. 16 at Highway 10 and Liberty Lane in Becker for allegedly going 88 mph in a 65 mph zone. The man’s driver’s license was revoked and there was a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle.
The driver, a 34-year-old Fridley man, “claimed he just dropped an unknown male party off at the Holiday at Highway 10 and CR 11 after being held at gunpoint from Elk River to that location,” according to the police report.
Police checked video footage at Holiday but did not find evidence of the man at the store.
“Police have made repeated attempts to call him to take a report; however he has not returned the calls,” Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for DWI
A Pierz man, 36, was arrested for DWI after police stopped his vehicle for not having a front license plate and having a brake light out.
The traffic stop was made in the 18000 block of Zane Street in Elk River at 10:16 p.m. Feb. 15.
A passenger, a 32-year-old woman with no permanent address, was cited for possessing hypodermic needles. The woman also had two warrants out for her arrest, Kluntz said.
Woman leaves with stolen cosmetics
Walmart reported the theft of cosmetics from the store, located at 18185 Zane St. in Elk River.
Two employees reported that a woman placed several items in her purse, refused to cooperate and left in a blue Ford Taurus.
The theft was reported at 3:47 p.m. Feb. 15.
Rear license plate reported stolen
A rear license plate has been stolen from a GMC Yukon while it was parked in a parking lot in the 100 block of Fifth Street in Elk River.
The theft was reported to police Feb. 15 but happened between Feb. 11 and Feb. 15.
Man gives info to fake federal agent
A 39-year-old man contacted police to find out what to do after he gave his Social Security number and date of birth over the phone to a person claiming to be an agent with the U.S. Marshals Service.
An Elk River police officer advised him on how to handle the matter.
Kluntz said the man received the call on Feb. 13 while at work in Elk River.
Electronics reported stolen in burglary
A burglary was reported Feb. 13 at a home in the 500 block of Tipton Avenue in Elk River.
Kluntz said the home is a rental unit.
Employees of the rental business observed some electronics missing after the locks were changed.
Woman’s credit, check cards used
An Elk River woman reported Feb. 12 that her credit card, check card and Minnesota driver’s license were missing.
When she checked her bank account, she discovered two fraudulent charges. One was to the credit card at Menards and the other was to the check card at Speedway.
