by Jim Boyle
Editor
The top newsmakers of 2019, as chosen by the Elk River Star News, are listed below.
Dr. Dan Bittman
Elk River Area School District Superintendent Dan Bittman had what many believe will be a breakout year.
The district is in the process of completing the second year of its five-year strategic plan, and passed its largest bond referendum to date and an operating levy. Both were crafted with the strategic plan in mind.
He helped the referendum dialogue along through a series of 100-plus meetings with members of the community and a variety of groups, tirelessly explaining how the plan is the people’s plan created with loads of community involvement.
Pleased with his work in his first two years of a three-year contract, the Elk River Area School Board awarded Bittman a three-year contract extension this past summer with a big raise.
Board members went to great lengths to make sure Bittman felt appreciated and valued, as they did a comparison of the fifth through 11th largest school districts in the state to make sure he would be comfortably situated in the middle.
School Board Chairman Shane Steinbrecher said Bittman’s initial contract was bare bones, and it gave the district a chance to see results.
“The results for the district have been excellent,” Steinbrecher said, pointing to Bittman’s leadership through everything from strategic planning and preparing a bond and levy referendum to balancing the school district’s budget this past spring when $10.2 million in cuts were needed. “The district has been transparent. The district is living within its means. And Dr. Bittman’s leadership has been phenomenal.”
And this was all before the bond and levy were approved on Nov. 5.
Jeff Beahen
Rogers Police Chief Jeff Beahen resigned from his post Jan. 27 to take a new job, thus ending his 39-year career in metropolitan police work including a stint in Elk River as its police chief.
Beahen, then 63, accepted a job as security director for the Minnesota Twins.
Prior to becoming chief of police in Rogers in 2013, the Elk River man served as chief of police in Elk River for 12 years. He also worked previously at the police department in Anoka, and at the Minnesota BCA.
Andrew MacArthur
The Otsego City Council bid a teary farewell to City Attorney Andrew MacArthur at the Dec. 9 council meeting. MacArthur has worked for Otsego since 1988, when the city was just a township, and has both the honor and distinction of being the only person to fill the role of city attorney in Otsego.
Mayor Jessica Stockcamp presented MacArthur with a plaque to recognize him for his 30-plus years of service to the city, and council members and city staff shared their thoughts and gratitude for his contributions over the years.
“This is a lot of history sitting here,” Daniel Licht, city planner for Otsego, said during the ceremony. “Andy has obviously been so important to this community, all the way back from the township incorporation to the growth and development and change that has happened in the last 30 years. Andy has been a key part of that, and he has certainly taught me as much as anyone I have worked with in my career.”
Mayor Jessica Stockamp echoed this sentiment, saying, “Working with Andy all of these years has been amazing.”
Steve Taylor
Retiring Sherburne County Administrator Steve Taylor received a grand send-off June 19 from county staff, community members and colleagues around the state who came out to thank, congratulate and roast the popular and successful county leader.
Taylor had announced in February that he would be retiring.
“It is with mixed sentiments that I make this decision,” Taylor said. “Unquestionably, Sherburne County has been the best place I have worked in my 30-plus-year career.”
Taylor was county administrator for 5 1/2 years since coming to Elk River from Carver County.
His retirement announcement came as a $61 million construction and renovation project was wrapping up at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River. He led the effort to bring new courtrooms, more security and much-needed space.
Taylor planned to relocate to the East Coast, spend more time with his family, and perhaps teach public administration part-time at a local university.
Erin Shermak
Erin Shermak was named Counselor of the Year by the Central Minnesota Counselors Association this year.
Terry Mack
Terry Mack, longest-serving city of Elk River employee, called it a career after 44 years.
Lori Streich
After an unsuccessful search to hire a city administrator who fit its needs, the city of Nowthen hired new clerk/treasurer Lori Streich to oversee staff. She started in the position in May, after the city decided to redefine its clerk/treasurer position instead of adding the city administrator role.
Streich, a Nowthen resident, said she likes Nowthen and wants to increase its visibility.
“I like the small-town feel of the city, but I do believe it’s a jewel that just needs a little polishing and we need to show everybody who we are,” Streich said.
Jeffrey Love
Jeffery Love, of Elk River, won a $21.6 million lottery jackpot, according to the Minnesota Lottery.
Love’s winning Lotto America ticket was purchased at Holiday Stationstore #395, located at 14075 Ramsey Blvd. in Ramsey.
Nick Zerwas
Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, announced Nov. 25 he would be resigning from the Minnesota Legislature effective Dec. 6.
He told the Star News it’s time to put his family first after nearly 13 years in public service. He served six years on the Elk River City Council, and he was near the midway point of his fourth two-year term in the Minnesota House of Representatives when he made his resignation announcement. He said at the time that there was no second shoe to drop or some scandal.
“For the last 13 years it has been the honor of my lifetime to serve my neighbors in Elk River on the City Council and the state Legislature,” Zerwas said. “My recent heart surgery brought into focus the need to spend as much time as I can with my wife and 3-year-old son and spend my prime working years providing the best possible life for my family.
“It is not easy leaving a job that I absolutely love, but I’m able to depart on my own terms with no regrets and with optimism for what lies ahead.”
Carole Boelter
Carole Boelter completed a two-stage retirement this past year.
She retired as a teacher two years earlier with 45 years under her belt. Her first two were completed in the central Minnesota town of Melrose. The next 43 were spent in the Elk River Area School District. She spent the last two years with the Elk River district as teacher on special assignment as she headed up the local teachers union.
That’s a job she never thought she would have, but it turned out to be great learning and a growing experience. She said she enjoyed being able to help teachers understand their rights.
She returned to her own roots June 10 at Lincoln Elementary School in Elk River to say goodbye to her former colleagues and the students she taught several years ago. It was their last day of school. It was her last day of her career.
Lindsey Dietz
Elk River High School graduate Lindsey Dietz was selected to be one of 125 women across the United States to serve as a STEM ambassador for the American Association for the Advancement of Science If/Then Program.
The program selected ambassadors who work in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers to serve as role models for middle school girls, according to the AAAS website. Dietz, who has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics and a Ph.D. in statistics, works as a senior quantitative analyst for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
Leah Schultz
Leah Schultz, an elementary art teacher at Twin Lakes in Elk River, was named the Art Educators of Minnesota Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020.
Schultz, who has been with the district since the early 2000s and joined the Twin Lakes staff when the school opened in 2007, was nominated by 2017-2018 recipient Nicole Hahn, who teaches at Hassan Elementary in Rogers.
Schultz has been a staff and parent favorite, to go along with being beloved by her students. Her colorful classroom features arts from all sorts of media, and her works – as well as student/parent works created in classes under her guidance – can be seen around Twin Lakes Elementary.
