by Jim Boyle
Editor
Sherburne County residents who dread the thought of applying for a new license or passport for fear of long waits or uncertainty about the process have relief in sight.
The same is true for county employees who process these requests.
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners approved a $35,704 expenditure for Qmatic, a new software system to streamline the operation. The fruits of that decision made in December can’t come soon enough, though.
Wait times are increasing as the demand for Real IDs and Enhanced IDs increase. It will be close to summer before the new system can be put in place, and the transition will take some time.
With the county approvals in place, Qmatic officials were expected to assign a manager to the project by the end of January, according to Brian Kamman, the director of information technology for Sherburne County. The timeline going forward calls for an 8-12 week planning process before implementation begins.
“We’re hoping it’s closer to the eight weeks,” Kamman said, gritting his teeth a little.
Regular Minnesota licenses will be accepted for official purposes, including air travel and federal facility entry, through Oct. 1, 2020. Only Real ID and Enhanced ID are acceptable for domestic air travel after Oct. 1, 2020.
The current system has citizens there to apply for a driver’s license grabbing a numbered ticket to queue the order in which driver’s license bureau staff can help them. While this system allows them to sit down and not stand in a line, it gives little idea of how long they will wait, and wait times are often long, especially on Mondays and Fridays.
To acquire a passport or to make a simple change, there is no system in place to queue them into a separate group or line.
Both issues are expected to be addressed by a new triage system, which will feature kiosks to funnel tasks into groups that can more efficiently managed and processed, allowing less complex matters be handled swiftly and more complex ones will have the benefit of increased communication via emails and text alerts.
“This will help us be more efficient,” Kamman said.
The system is used by a handful of other counties in the state, including Hennepin, Stearns and Washington counties.
Diane Arnold, Sherburne County’s auditor and treasurer, said the lines have been getting longer as more people are coming in for the Real IDs and Enhanced IDs. Of 82 applications processed one day, 30 were for Enhanced IDs, she said. “They take longer,” Arnold said.
Arnold saw the challenges coming and asked for an additional full-time person in the license bureau during the 2020 budgeting process and received County Board approval for a half-time position, and Qmatic was approved at the end of 2019. She’s also recommending some remodeling to accommodate Qmatic in the most efficient way possible.
Arnold said the remodeling would come at the end of the county’s building expansion and remodel that was designed before the changes in Real ID and Enhanced IDs were in full focus.
Once Qmatic is in place and running as it should, the change will be welcome for customers and clerks.
For those that still have a considerable wait once Qmatic is up and running, the system will be able to communicate with the customer via email or text as well as though television monitors.
“It will be much more user friendly,” Arnold said.
Hennepin County lists their wait times and the number of people in line on their website. The Qmatic system will allow emails and text alerts to provide updates. Additionally, a television display will have rotating messages communicating the types of documentation needed and the requirements for the citizens must meet for passports or drivers’ licenses.
“The kiosks will also be very informative,” Kamman said.
The new system will help residents to be better prepared and reduce the need to be turned away service due to incomplete documentation. The wait, sadly, still must be endured.
Officials always encourage customers to start their application process online and to get their necessary documents pulled together.
County Board members were told in December that the Qmatic software is customizable and will take about six months to fully deploy. The funding for this project is being split between the administration and recorder’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.