Theology and a Pint brings drink, poetry and hymn sing together

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1326 Fourth St. NW, Elk River, invites the public to a free community-wide hymn sing (weather permitting).
Theology and a Pint is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a favorite beverage of their choice. There will be poetry, theology and hymns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.