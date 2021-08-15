Theology and a Pint brings drink, poetry and hymn sing together

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1326 Fourth St. NW, Elk River, invites the public to a free community-wide hymn sing (weather permitting).

 Theology and a Pint is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.  Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a favorite beverage of their choice. There will be poetry, theology and hymns.

Tags

Load comments