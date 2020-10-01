To the person who stole the Joe Biden campaign sign from my yard: I believe in freedom of speech. Apparently you think freedom of speech is only for your party. I do not believe in stealing.
Clearly you do. Your act of thievery was under the cover of darkness, so I guess you are a coward as well. I believe in the concept of karma, so the next time something is stolen from you, you can think back on your act and know you had it coming to you. What goes around comes around, so good luck! Also, as a reminder, theft and trespass are chargeable crimes and some people do have cameras on their property so here’s hoping you are caught in the act next time. — Cindy Rohde, Zimmerman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.