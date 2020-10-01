To the person who stole the Joe Biden campaign sign from my yard: I believe in freedom of speech. Apparently you think freedom of speech is only for your party. I do not believe in stealing.

Clearly you do. Your act of thievery was under the cover of darkness, so I guess you are a coward as well. I believe in the concept of karma, so the next time something is stolen from you, you can think back on your act and know you had it coming to you. What goes around comes around, so good luck! Also, as a reminder, theft and trespass are chargeable crimes and some people do have cameras on their property so here’s hoping you are caught in the act next time. — Cindy Rohde, Zimmerman

Load comments