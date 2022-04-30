Every weekend I have a set routine.

I make a list of anything I need to get done with my time off, whether it’s cleaning out my car, baking cookies or taking clothes to a secondhand store. Then I decide what’s most important, because I typically don’t have time — or the motivation — to get it all done.

Then I work through my list around any plans or work obligations I have Saturday and Sunday. Some weekends I am quite productive.

But other weekends, like this past weekend, nearly nothing gets done.

I found myself horribly exhausted this Sunday and wasn’t able to get any of my list done like I planned.

The litter box went un-scooped, the recycling remained indoors, my car is still littered with masks and receipts and clean dishes were stuck inside the dishwasher.

I sat down in my lounge chair around 2 p.m. after I bought groceries and didn’t get up until I needed to make dinner. I found myself physically and mentally exhausted beyond belief.

I don’t know how to relax.

Ever since I was in elementary school, I’ve been involved in everything I could be. Technically, right now is the least busy I’ve ever been. I’ll never understand how I used to wake up, get ready, go to school for eight hours, stay late for extracurriculars and then go to work. There were times when my days lasted 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. without so much as a 15-minute break.

And now, I have a full-time job and sometimes I see my friends after work and that’s often too much to handle.

I’ve noticed my inability to relax even when I’m trying to fall asleep. I find it impossible to relax any part of my body. I’m always too tense.

I’ve tried candles, journaling, reading, taking naps, deep breathing, yoga — you name it. I’ve bought vitamins and teas and nothing seems to work.

I just can’t relax. I worry for some of us, it feels impossible.

Being this high strung cannot be great for my mind and well being. But I can’t stop myself from reading the news, going on social media, making plans and keeping myself all-around too busy.

It’s a nasty habit, and I worry it’ll turn my hair prematurely gray. — Emilee Wentland, ABC Newspapers, a sister publication of the Star News.

