‘Survivor’ alumna Sunday Burquest faces her new cancer battle with determination, hope
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Eight years after first being diagnosed with cancer, “Survivor” alumna Sunday Burquest is facing a new cancer battle with determination and hope.
In June, she was diagnosed with a rare form of esophageal cancer that has spread to her liver, lymph nodes and ovary.
Burquest, 49, of Otsego, said her doctor has told her it is terminal, but she remains hopeful, is undergoing treatment and believes she will see a miracle.
She shared her diagnosis on Facebook shortly after receiving it. The clip has been watched more than 25,000 times and resulted in about 30 news stories. Burquest feels there’s a reason for that.
“When I went to my oncologist and he gave me the full diagnosis, ‘This is stage 4, terminal,’ I walked out of there and I just heard these words, ‘The stage has been set,’” Burquest said. “What that means to me is I feel like there’s a reason that my story got out there the way that it did and, for me, I believe it’s an opportunity for people to see hope and to see a miracle happen right in front of their eyes. That’s what I’m believing for, of course, because I’m a person of faith.
“To me the stage has been set for people, I hope, to get hope, to be inspired and to see that miracles still can happen.”
Burquest has already beaten cancer once. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 as a 40-year-old youth pastor.
She went through seven surgeries, eight rounds of chemotherapy and 28 days of radiation and kicked that cancer. Four years later, Burquest went on to compete on the “Survivor” television show.
With this latest cancer, which is completely unrelated to the breast cancer, Burquest said the “Survivor” community has been “insanely supportive.” A group of “Survivor” friends even set up a GoFundMe site to help pay for her medical expenses. Her family doesn’t have health insurance, but is part of a co-op-type group where they can get some reimbursements. The medical bills, however, are overwhelming. One chemotherapy treatment alone costs $13,000, she said.
‘Your setback is a setup for a comeback’
Asked if she has a message for people, Burquest said she likes to tell the audiences she addresses that, “Your setback is a set-up for a comeback.”
A motivational speaker and author of the book “Grit Girl: Power to Survive, Inspired by Grace,” Burquest said so many people are going through hard things. They include not only health challenges but divorce, bankruptcy, loss of a job and family issues.
“I feel like no matter the difficulty, you can try to look for something positive out of it and hopefully be able to use it for some good, no matter what happens,” Burquest said.
She encourages people facing something hard to focus on somebody else.
“Life is so much bigger than our own self,” she said. “And when we get so self-absorbed and focused, it’s easy to just see all the negative instead of going, ‘OK, how can I take this and maybe help somebody else, somehow, even though I’m going through something hard?’”
Burquest said a combination of things — including faith, her personality and watching her mom cope well in hard times — has helped her to approach difficulties in that fashion.
And, she said, like most people, she’s been through tough times and loss in the past and prevailed.
A married mother of four kids, ages 26, 24, 21 and 19, she said her children also are a huge factor in her will to fight.
“I refuse to give in and give up. I refuse to do that to them. I believe I’ll see a miracle, but if for some reason I didn’t, they will always know their whole life that I fought as hard as I possibly could for them,” she said.
To follow her journey, go to https://www.facebook.com/sundayburquest or https://iamgritgirl.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.