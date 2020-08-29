On Aug. 14 in the editorial section of the Star Tribune there was a piece about community newspapers written by a guy I know, Reed Anfinson, owner and publisher of papers in Benson, Elbow Lake and Morris, papers on the west side of Minnesota.
The premise of it was that since newspapers are dying left and right because of the lack of advertising, due to the Internet Age we live in, maybe it was time for the government to help, as it does with the Department of Agriculture’s Prevented Planting program in which it pays farmers for unplanted acres in a time of wet weather.
Two days later in the editorial section of the same paper a guy I know well, Al Zdon — former editor of the Hibbing Daily Tribune and recently retired editor of the Minnesota Legionnaire (monthly publication of the Minnesota American Legion), wrote a piece countering some of what Anfinson had written, the headline (which I’m sure he didn’t write) reading: “It’s not time to turn into government-run news.”
I planned to write this week anyway about the need for support of small-town newspapers. So those two opinion pieces got me amped up a bit. I’d probably come down somewhere in the middle of those two opinions. Support for a struggling industry would be nice, for one thing. For another, I don’t think that if there was financial support that it would mean papers would publish government-run news. Papers could, and likely would, still be watchdogs of government, one of the primary responsibilities of so-called community newspapers.
I was pleased to see a story a couple weeks ago about the newspaper being revived in the small Minnesota town of Chatfield. It ceased operations a few months ago, but a woman who had worked there for many years ended up buying it and starting it up again, with financial help from area businesses and individuals who missed having a paper in their town.
Anfinson, publisher of the three papers in western Minnesota, noted that in the first quarter of this year Google collected $41.2 billion in revenue and $6.9 billion in profit. Apple’s second-quarter profits were $11.2 billion on $58.3 billion in revenue, those two entities making up more than 60% of all digital advertising.
Meanwhile, from 2004 to 2019, more than 2,000 newspapers in America have folded, many in small towns. And a recent study shows that there are now 198 counties in the U.S. that no longer have a newspaper. Who would have envisioned, before the tech giants took over, that the Princeton and Milaca papers would be combined? The well-to-do area of Eden Prairie has even lost its newspaper, a place where there’s way more money than there is in Mille Lacs County and other outstate counties.
People like to take shots at community newspapers, many of which are understaffed, especially in the COVID-19 era. But where else, I ask, would you find out other than in the Union-Times of Princeton and Milaca about the goofy idea by the mayor of Princeton to eliminate the Princeton Public Utilities Commission, a vote for putting it on the November ballot which will take place today (Friday, Aug. 21), at a special 3 p.m. City Council meeting? That story is on the front page of the Union-Times this week. And where else would taxpayers who don’t have kids in Milaca schools find out about the school board deciding to have in-school learning? That story is on the front page of the Union-Times this week. I can’t think of any other media outlets that would cover those stories.
Zdon, the former Hibbing editor, asked these questions in his opinion piece: Where will the people who read those newspapers (the ones that have closed or might close) get their news? Who will be covering the City Council and school board meetings, printing the obituaries, following local sports, keeping track of the essential core of activity in a community? Who will write the courageous editorial calling for change?
Having experienced being an editor in Princeton for 33 years, I could add lots of things to Zdon’s list. There are county board meetings, township meetings, weddings, births, open houses, church news, news of clubs in the area, etc., etc. The list goes on and on. No, you can’t cover everything in person, but most of those things mentioned aren’t covered by anyone else. We used to have a radio station in Princeton that covered some happenings, but that’s no longer the case. And many times the station got some of their news from the paper, as happens in other small towns.
Should the government help fund what I think is a necessity for a small town? You can argue the pros and cons of that. Anfinson’s idea suggests imposing a fee on “tech giants Google and Facebook to create a superfund” so the money wouldn’t all be coming from taxpayers. He noted that an editorial in the Seattle Times revealed that Google alone made $4.7 billion off news stories it displayed, most of those stories “pirated from newspapers.”
“Our farmers feed America and the world,” Anfinson wrote in reference to equating helping farmers with helping newspapers. “Our newspapers nourish citizen knowledge essential for representative democracy. If community newspapers go away, local governments will become bureaucratic fiefdoms insulated from public knowledge and accountability.” Zdon, against the idea, says “it’s not time to make a deal with the devil.”
I keep hoping that readers and advertisers will support newspapers in small towns. Many papers are struggling because that support is lacking and that’s a shame. I remember the days of the Union-Eagle when, week after week, there were letters galore on the opinion page and we’d sell more than 1,000 papers on the streets each week, some even buying one on Wednesday before their edition came in the mail on Thursday. Those days are gone, but a local newspaper still serves a good purpose in the small towns that dot the American landscape. We need to hold onto the service provided by local papers. — Luther Dorr, Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota columnist
