Members of the Elk River Housing and Redeveloping Authority have ideas on where they want to take beautification efforts in downtown Elk River, but they realize for now it’s still a work in progress.
Planters were hung in the downtown last year with mixed results. About half of them didn’t fare well under the elements.
With the help of Suzanne Fischer, the city’s community development director, the group studied at its April 19 meeting what other communities do, considered contracting for upkeep of the plants and was asked to consider buying new H20 Saver pots that reportedly cut the cost of watering in half by having a reservoir that holds water to reduce the frequency of necessary waterings.
Fischer did more work after that meeting and developed a list of recommendations. She wasn’t able to be at Monday’s meeting, however, and the group chose to move slowly.
The HRA agreed at its May 3 meeting to engage city staff and maintenance crews with the watering of planters in downtown Elk River, placing trust in them to figure it out in 2021.
“We tried it last year, and we learned some things,” HRA member Nate Ovall said before bringing the motion to keep flower watering in-house.
The Downtown Elk River Business Association has agreed to buy the planters this year, and the city will maintain them. Ovall and others are hopeful for a better outcome this year.
They have expressed a willingness to spend money on the endeavor but remain careful not the throw money at the issue without knowing whether it’s going blossom or backfire.
The HRA and city staff learned outsourcing the maintenance end at this point in time would be twice as expensive, even if it goes with the lowest bidder at $16,000. A second bidder came in a $20,000. Elk River officials indicated it would take at least $8,200, but City Administration Cal Portner noted hiring seasonal help has grown difficult at this time.
H2O Saver pots could be part of the solution, but it’s too early to say for the tive-member body. The advantage of them is they include a 2.46-gallon water reservoir. Wicks gradually transfer the water up to the plant, cutting labor by 50%. Fischer said on April 19 they come with a 10-year guarantee and noted they have been used successfully in other states. Fischer has since learned they have even been used in Minnesota.
In her May 3 memo to the council, she recommended the purchase of 26 of them at a cost of $1,950. HRA members want more information on that before making a decision. HRA Member Jennifer Wagner said she knows the mayor of Benson, one the communities listed as having used the pots. She said she would make a phone call.
DERBA will be purchasing 24 flower baskets for display this year at a cost of $90 per flowering basket for a total of $2,160.
Colleen Eddy, an economic development specialist for Elk River, speaking in the place of Fischer on May 3, said the hope going forward is to get a flower order placed in September from a nursery for the following year’s flowers.
The HRA may be asked again to purchase 26 of the 23-inch H2O Saver baskets that could be used and be ready for pick up in early May 2022.
Support for downtown beautification has grown
The HRA has a history of supporting beautification efforts in downtown Elk River replaced light poles a couple years ago. There appears to growing support to fund it even more if it can become confident in the results. HRA Member Jayme Swenson said she is glad the downtown beautification effort is being undertaken and looks forward to considering options like decorative lighting that Fischer presented in April.
Fischer found in her study most comparable cities spent between $10,000 and $15,000 annually on flower baskets with a few variations on where the money came from. Anoka buys 300 baskets a year and spends about $15,000 out of the downtown parks and beautification account in the general fund. The pots are hung along streets and in parking lots with good effect. Fischer said they used to be funded by downtown business district, but they are now a budgeted expense by the city.
One take away is some city’s have great success, and others have so-so success.
The other consideration is maintenance. It takes about 30 hours a week to water the hanging baskets from community to community, give or take.
Ovall said during the April 19 meeting he supported an approach that looks for best practices when looking at hanging baskets, and one that doesn’t fret over the dollar amount as much as the HRA had been. He pointed to forgivable loans and loan programs for blighted properties given out to single taxpayers being easily proportional to dollar amounts being considered for beautification efforts that benefit the whole community.
Ovall acknowledged the contributions would benefit the downtown businesses but added the city of Elk River uses the downtown for a considerable number of events.
He said on May 3 an $8,200 expenditure is like paying for a billboard to promote Elk River. Beautifying the downtown will have a similarly positive effect.
Wagner has expressed that view many times, and she expressed frustration that she still gets quizzed about why so much is being spent downtown.
“We own the parking lot there,” she said. “That’s why we hold the downtown events there and not out at Ashley (Furniture) or the Walmart (parking lots).”
Wagner listed the community events downtown that have city involvement, starting with The Bank of Elk River sponsored concerts and added the farmers market, Elk River Fest, Santa in the Park, and the downtown tree lighting that she started as a volunteer nine years ago. The push is to do even more downtown in the future, following a community forum earlier this year.
“The council budgets $15,000 a year for 20 minutes of fireworks,” she said.
Wagner said it’s her hope to expand beautification efforts down Main Street all the way to 169 someday. She also expressed a desire to pursue a two- or three-year contract with a nursery rather than this year-to-year, budget-to-budget approach.
HRA Chairman Larry Toth didn’t object, but said he thought there should be a process and plan for whose paying the tab.
“The city deserves to know how much we’re spending; we’re not just sticking city money in,” he said.
