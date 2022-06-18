If there was one thing that came out of the House Select Committee hearing on TV on June 9 about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021 it was that there is proof that Donald Trump, still the president at that point, was lying when he repeatedly said the election had been stolen.
I don’t always watch hearings like that but, after a few minutes of Rum River Festival parade watching and a few minutes of watching Legion baseball, I settled in in front of the TV to watch the Twins (Boom, three homers from the first three guys and they still lost) and the hearing, more the hearing than the Twins.
I’ll give the local Fox News channel credit because it did broadcast the hearing, even though the national Fox News network did not, something John Rash of the Star Tribune’s editorial board called “incredibly irresponsible” when he was on WCCO Radio’s morning program this Friday. I agree with Rash’s assessment.
WCCO called for texts about the hearing and there was a deluge, both from Republicans and Democrats, some of the Republican ones dismissing the hearing as “theater” while they overlooked the fact that those watching were given all kinds of proof that Trump was trying to find ways to overturn the results, such as former Attorney General Bill Barr saying he told Trump on three occasions that there was no basis for his assertion that he had been re-elected, or that the election had been “stolen.”
The Trump camp explored the seizure of voting machines, for crying out loud. And the committee heard testimony that when Trump learned the mob threatened on Jan. 6 to hang Vice President Mike Pence, Trump said “maybe our supporters have the right idea.”
There was a video played that showed campaign adviser Jason Miller knew that Trump had not won, and Trump’s daughter Ivanka also acknowledging the same thing.
If that’s theater I guess I don’t know the meaning of the word.
The videos and the testimony, especially that of Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who suffered a concussion while trying to hold off the rioters that day, were damning as far as I was concerned.
It appears that Trump did nothing for three hours to stop the attack on the Capitol and I’m sure future hearings will focus on that.
I’m sure there are many who will not change their minds because of the hearings. Tucker Carlson of Fox News called the attack “forgettably minor.” How anyone can characterize a mob like that smashing windows, etc., at the Capitol is beyond me.
Let’s see what comes out of the rest of the hearings. Meanwhile, Trump, the election was not stolen. — Luther Dorr, APG East Central Minnesota columnist
