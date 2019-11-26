The little train that couldn’t

Sherburne County calls out Northstar Commuter Rail for never reaching initial ridership projections
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Northstar Commuter Rail trains continue to boast of reliable, on-time performance along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line between Big Lake and Minneapolis with overall customer satisfaction pulling in at 96%.
Commuters hop on at stations in Big Lake, Elk River, Ramsey, Anoka, Coon Rapids and Fridley before reaching Minneapolis at the confluence of the METRO Blue and Green Lines, where they can take a bus into other areas of the city or go into one of the nearby buildings integrated into the Minneapolis skyway system.
Average daily ridership, however, has trailed projections for most of its decade-long existence, and ridership has certainly not kept pace with early long-range projections, despite satisfied customers and commuter buses feeding the line in Big Lake.
The train line had record ridership in 2017 with 793,327 rides, up 11.6% from the previous year because motorists were choosing not to deal with road construction on Minnesota Highway 252 and milder winter weather. That number includes trips taken on the weekend and to and from Twins games.
“We peaked that year, and the good news is we have held at that level,” Metro Transit Finance Director Ed Petrie said.
The bad news is each of the last two years, Metro Transit has projected ridership would top 800,000, but it didn’t in 2018 and it’s not looking like it will in 2019 as ridership the last couple months has been down a few percentage points.
“We’re watching that trend very closely,” Petrie told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 19 during an annual report to the board. Petrie and Tony Hebert, the director of commuter rail, presented an operations update, 2018 final results, 2019 forecast, the 2020 annual budget and ridership information, which became the main focus of the meeting.
Board members applauded how well run the line is, how it makes budget every year and even gives a little back to the county at the end of the year, but Commissioner Felix Schmiesing got right to the point about the board’s recurring frustration.
“We have never achieved the ridership the way it was projected,” said Schmiesing, who has been around long enough to have memory of the original projections coming out of the Minnesota Department of Transportation when the full federal funding agreement was secured.
Ridership in the first 15 days of operation averaged 2,207 per day (33,112 total), short of a goal of 2,460, according to a Dec. 13, 2009, Star Tribune article.
After 10 years of service, average daily ridership currently comes in at 2,818. That’s what it came in at last year too, minus four at 2,814 for an average of daily ridership. An average of 3,800 daily rides would push the annual ridership up to nearly 1 million, and weekend trips for Twins games and other activities would add to that number.
Petrie acknowledged to commissioners the numbers were not where they wanted them, adding that when MnDOT achieved a full funding grant agreement with the federal government, the thought was ridership would be much larger. Daily ridership was projected to be 5,590 in 2025 and 6,200 in 2030, according to a 2009 study by Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc.
Metro Transit has a goal of 5,900 by 2030, intending to save those commuters 900,000 hours over the course of a year when compared to taking a dedicated bus line, according to information published in 2010.
Board members have previously discussed ridership and the service’s limitations for commuters. One is the lack of later or late-evening trains for when someone has to work late. Sherburne County Commissioners would like to see ridership of the existing line addressed.
“One thing we need to keep in mind is there’s a strong push for Northstar to go to St. Cloud,” Schmiesing said. “We should be assured we’re sharing experience. These projections can be way wrong.”
Sen. Jerry Relph, R-St. Cloud, announced earlier this year funding to study extending the Northstar Commuter Rail to St. Cloud is included in the final transportation budget agreement. The provision is part of the larger omnibus transportation budget.
The provision in the transportation budget appropriates $650,000 for an analysis and review of the proposed Northstar Commuter Rail extension.
“I’m glad they’re doing a study, and I hope we’re very cautious in how we move forward,” Schmiesding said. “I appreciation them doing the study. There’s no way for them to know otherwise.
“I hope they get accurate information and they will be able to make a decision on numbers that will be realistic.”
Petrie said data is being provided.
Other highlights from Petrie’s presentation included:
• 92% on-time performance, compared to 85-86% nationwide.
• 96% of riders report being satisfied or highly satisfied.
• A $4 million improvement at the Northstar Operations and Maintenance Facility in Big Lake will keep the trains in service and workers safe.
• Construction on the first phase of upgrades began in April and will continue into November. The changes will allow staff to overhaul Northstar’s six locomotives and 18 commuter rail cars beginning in 2024 or 2025. That’s halfway through the 30-year life of those cars. One of the features of the improvement is a drop table that will allow workers to change out train wheel sets without having to lift the train.
• Cost per passenger in 2018 came in at $20.59.
• 16.2% of revenue came from fare box recovery.
• With an easier winter this past year, the cost of replacement parts came under budget.
• Metro Transit will finish the year with a $2.2 million surplus conservatively, which will produce a $180,000 refund for Sherburne County.
• For 2020 budget, Metro Transit has a commitment to member counties Anoka, Sherburne and Hennepin as well as the Met Council to control its expenses and maintain a budget with 3.15% growth.
• Sherburne County’s contribution was $1.4 million, which now comes from a local option sales tax that went into effect.
• Metro Transit’s largest expense ($6.5 million) is its contract with BNSF.
