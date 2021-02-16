Rogers High School art students earned a total of 12 awards at the 2021 Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards.
“This is a remarkable achievement for our students,” said Susan Sebghati, Rogers High School art teacher and visual arts advisor. “Their work was recognized by a panel of creative professionals as the most outstanding work submitted among their peers.”
Since 1923, Scholastic Arts Awards have recognized some of America’s most celebrated artists and writers while they were teenagers, including Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates, and Andy Warhol.
“We are proud to count these students among these esteemed Scholastic Awards alumni!” Sebghati said.
Gold, Silver and Honorable Mention awards were given.
Gold Key works have been automatically advanced to the national level of adjudication in New York City. National medalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 17. The Alliance for Young Artists & Writers is pleased to honor their creative talents.
Here’s a rundown of the RHS winners:
Gold Keys
Brynn Reines/Painting/”Grandma Daisy’s Couch”
Madeline Johnson/Drawing/”Dad and Me”
Silver Keys
Madeline Johnson/Painting/”Indigo Orbs”
Daniel Rojas/Digital Art/”Melt Down”
Brianna Good/Sculpture/”A Splash of Color”
Kelly Farmer/Drawing/”Football Fans”
Alyssa Bachmeier/Drawing/”Look here!”
Alyssa Bachmeier/Sculpture/”Grinning”
Honorable Mentions
Elena VonBank/Portfolio/”A New Perspective”
Karolyn Bratten/Drawing/”Legendary”
Karolyn Bratten/Drawing/”The Time of our Lives”
Jenna Bernier/Drawing/”Rapture”
The award winners were submitted by Sebghati and RHS colleague Shaunna Roberdeau.
