After nearly a two-year hiatus, we are back on the road. Two years ago this week, we were heading home from a three-week sojourn across the southeast — Gulf Shores, Alabama, central Florida, Atlanta, Georgia — only to panic we’d never be able to buy toilet paper again.
As we travel this year, I delight in special joys. Some are little things. Where’s the first spot where there is no snow? (Northern Missouri this year.) When’s the first time we’ll hear someone ask, ‘how y’all doin’’ or being addressed as ‘Miss Peggy’? We note the first Waffle House and the bright pink of a Red Bud blooming in the woods along the interstate.
Some moments are significant. We arrived in Oklahoma City mid-afternoon on a lovely Saturday and headed directly to the memorial for the 168 victims of the 1995 federal building bombing. The respectful yet beautiful design was moving.
Road trips bring things to grumble about. Some are minor – like why do motel bathrooms have plenty of towels but no towel racks? Some are annoying – why does a city with a wonderful riverfront walkway (Baton Rouge) have no public parking?
The weather is another constant topic of discussion, debate and consternation. It’s warm in Austin, but next we’re wearing winter coats in South Padre. Then Florida is too hot!
Others are downright terrifying – for example, traffic around Dallas-Fort Worth or Atlanta. I had the bad luck-of-the-draw to hit both metro areas on my driving shifts.
Mostly, road trips bring you close to America, from mountains to oceans, through cornfields and orange groves, from tiny towns to immense cities, and through rich and poor communities. We saw that contrast after a lovely afternoon with good friends from Minnesota in The Villages, an upscale but surreal community in mid-Florida, beloved by northerners. The next day had us driving through “real” Florida, seeing some very poor neighborhoods only miles away. The gap between the haves and have-nots is sobering and heartbreaking.
Despite breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico, the Rainbow River in Florida, or the charm of old Savannah in full bloom, it was impossible to ignore the news from eastern Europe. We are safe along the road and assured we have a house to go home to, while hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians face losing all they had built for themselves and their families.
Yes, we feel the impact of $4.35 per gallon of gasoline as we head those last 1,000 miles toward home. Yet we see highways packed with vehicles driving 75 mph or more, seemingly with no care in the world.
A road trip across our country gives us a first-hand view of what is great, and what is not-so-great. But it also gives us a chance to reflect on how much we have and remind ourselves not to take that for granted.
I am reminded of the quote, “For of those to whom much is given much is required.” That’s from a speech by President John Kennedy, paraphrasing from the Bible (Luke 12:48) which says, “For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required.”
I’m not going to grumble about expensive gasoline or major metro traffic and will try to appreciate all that we have. I’m grateful to see my fellow Americans up close and personal. And many thanks to y’all for another great road trip. - Peggy Bakken
(Editor's note: Bakken is a former executive editor and a columnist for APG-East Central Minnesota. Reactions welcome: peggy.bakken@apgecm.com.)
