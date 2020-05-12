The Elk River City Council wants to hear from you -- in writing.
That was one of the messages from council members agreed on at their last meeting while discussing the potential move back to in-person meetings. There’s at least one more virtual meeting left on May 18, though.
As the council continues to complete its business through virtual meetings based on guidance from state and federal government in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, council members want the community to know that resident feedback is still welcomed and essential to their decision-making process.
On Monday, May 18, the City Council is tentatively planning to have several public hearings for discussion and an open forum. The tentative public hearings include:
CommonBond Elk River Housing Limited Partnership (Open and continued to June 1. The Elk Rvier Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the matter at its May 26 meeting.)
Tall Pines Second Addition (Open and continued the hearing to June 1.)
Conditional Use Permit Applications:
Beaudry Oil & Propane
Three Rivers Montessori
Planet Fitness
Knife River Corporation
Preliminary Plat Application: Eagles Marsh Fourth Addition
Easement Vacation: Twin Lakes Road and 175th Avenue
Ordinance Amendments:
Nuisances
Fences
Elk River Plaza District/FAST
While residents cannot physically be present at the upcoming meeting, they can submit comments via email to City Administrator Cal Portner (cportner@ElkRiverMN.gov) for presentation to the Mayor and Council for consideration and to enter them into the official record. Please indicate in the email’s subject line “Public Comment” and include your full name and address to ensure your comment is included in the meeting’s official minutes.
Agendas are typically finalized the Friday before a Monday City Council meeting and are made available online. Please note agenda items are subject to change leading up to Friday. Residents can view the meetings on the city’s website (live and after the fact within 48 hours) and on ErTV Spectrum Channel 180.
