by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Depot on Main is officially open.
Matt Kuker, the owner of the new apartment building, ceremonially cut a ribbon to mark the occasion of Zimmerman’s newest housing option opening.
Kuker, who grew up in the area and knew of the shortage of available apartment units for rent, set out to build the facility and delivered. He thanked city officials for their great partnership in bringing the project to fruition.
The building actually opened a little more than one month ago and is already at 65% occupancy. It has one, two and three bedroom apartments.
