Elk River Public Works employees gathered in the public works building midday on Monday, Nov. 25, and talked about the looming snowstorm. Plow truck operators set their alarms for 1-2 a.m. to be in their assigned plow by 3 a.m. on the day before Thanksgiving. From left to right: Chris Teff, streets division foreman; Tim Sevcik, street and park superintendent; Daniel Dell, street maintenance operator II; Perry Milless, street maintenance operator II.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.