Elk River Public Works employees gathered in the public works building midday on Monday, Nov. 25, and talked about the looming snowstorm. Plow truck operators set their alarms for 1-2 a.m. to be in their assigned plow by 3 a.m. on the day before Thanksgiving. From left to right: Chris Teff, streets division foreman; Tim Sevcik, street and park superintendent; Daniel Dell, street maintenance operator II; Perry Milless, street maintenance operator II.

Tags

Load comments