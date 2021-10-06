The Bank of Elk River welcomes Gina Artisensi-Skime as the newest addition to its staff. Artisensi-Skime serves as the bank’s business development officer focusing on expanding business relationships with customers in the community.
Artisensi-Skime joins The Bank of Elk River with 20 years of sales and leadership experience, previously working for The Crown Room at the Wellstead of Rogers. Artisensi-Skime has actively served the northwest metro area on the Elk River Chamber Board of Directors, the ISD 728 strategic planning committee, the I-94 Chamber, and the Carrie On 5K committee.
She is also actively involved in her hometown of Zimmerman, where she lives with her husband and two sons. Artisensi-Skime volunteers as Zimmerman High School’s cross-country photographer, wedding and event coordinator at Christ our Light Church, and coached basketball for numerous years.
“Growing up in a small town in northern Minnesota, I always appreciated the benefit of a close-knit community,” said Artisensi-Skime. “Our local banks supported sports teams through sponsorships, volunteered in the community, and aided in business growth. The Bank of Elk River epitomizes this, and I’m proud to be a part of the team.”
