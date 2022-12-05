by Jim Boyle
Editor
The family of Brax and Jessica Carvette started Thanksgiving Day watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television while eating cinnamon rolls before heading to Jessica’s parents to celebrate the holiday.
It was just as the Elk River couple planned it, but the weekend did not end the way it was planned.
It was interrupted on Sunday sometime after 4 p.m. upon seeing smoke outside and having the neighborhood descend on them, including a 20-year-old Waite Park man who came to their aid after calling 911.
He later fetched blankets and some toys for their kids from a relative’s nearby house while they tried to warm up in an emergency vehicle and fire crews extinguished a detached garage fire precariously close to the home that they purchased last fall.
Thanks to the actions of James Hewitt, the passerby who lives near St. Cloud who stopped to call 911 and assist coupled with timely decisions the Carvettes made that day prevented a more serious fire, or worse, a tragedy.
Elk River Police and Fire were called to the 500 block of Proctor Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. on a report of a possible vehicle fire inside a garage, Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wandersee said.
Firefighters and police were also advised that the garage contained several propane tanks.
“The fire crews arrived on scene and were able to make a fast offensive attack on the garage and car, preventing the spread of the fire,” Wandersee said. “There was no damage to the home, (but) a small amount of the maintenance-free fence was damaged.”
Propane tanks are designed to vent, but if they heat too quickly they are not able to, Wandersee said.
Several propane tanks and gas cans in the garage reportedly exploded as firefighters battled the blaze.
“The primary concern with these (tanks and cans) is the safety of the firefighters and bystanders, Wandersee said.
A preliminary investigation could not determine the exact cause or origin of the fire, but it is likely the fire started in or near the vehicle and extended into the garage, Wandersee said.
Jessica had parked her Mazda minivan in the garage upon her return from a birthday party. Her husband, who had driven separately with the couple’s oldest child, Clint, 3, opened the garage door for her so she didn’t have to get out of the vehicle.
Jessica had the couple’s girls: Valkyrie, who is almost 2, and Jubilee, who is 4 months old. Both were sleeping, so she grabbed the infant car seat to bring the youngest inside.
“I wanted to let my other daughter sleep a little longer, since she missed nap time,” the 31-year-old stay-at-home mom said.
Thankfully, she didn’t wait long to go back out and bring Jubilee into the home. About 10 minutes later she saw smoke while walking by one of the home’s windows overlooking the garage.
Jessica and her husbnd both went out to investigate and soon realized they were in over their heads. Brax, a youth pastor at Northridge Fellowship, told Jessica to call 911.
“Normally, I am hesitant to think about calling emergency services,” he said. “I don’t want to call them if something isn’t actually an emergency. But I told Jess right away, ‘Call 911.’ I guess in moments like this, your brain is just trying to make sense of what’s going on.”
He began pulling items away from the garage that would only add fuel to the fire. Then Brax opened the garage door and black smoke rolled out the garage. Realizing nothing could be done on his end, he moved his car away from the fire while Jess was grabbing the kids out of the house.
“On my way back is when I saw neighbors and strangers descending on our house to help in any way that they could,” said Brax, who came to call the man from Waite Park “pink shirt Jesus guy” until he learned his name.
“He (did what) Jesus would do in that situation,” Brax said. “His care and kindness toward my children impacted me the most. After he had given them the two stuffed dogs, I started to sob. I felt the love for me and my family and it was overwhelming.”
The Carvettes said Elk River Police and Fire departments were at their house within a couple of minutes. The minivan was burned so badly the make and model were unrecognizable to police who filed the report, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
The couple’s home on Proctor was the first and only house they looked at after they accepted an offer on their Otsego townhome. Earlier that day they had brought up the Christmas decorations as they were going to set up the tree on Monday during Brax’s day off from work.
That night more people, including family and pastors descended on the Carvettes.
“As I think back and realize that if it had been my van that started it, I could have been on the road with my young girls dealing with it, but I wasn’t. Praise God,” Jessica said. “I could have gotten distracted with cleaning a little bit instead of going straight back out to grab my toddler right away, but I didn’t. Praise God.
“My mom had asked each of us at Thanksgiving what we were thankful for this year. I had said that I am thankful for a home filled with warmth, food and laughing children. All of those things are still true today, and I am so thankful I can say that.”
Brax said he was overwhelmed with thankfulness for the Elk River Police and Elk River Fire departments.
“They saved our home,” he said. “They kept our family safe. And a silver lining was that, in the middle of all of the gloom, we still enjoyed our Sabbath dinner with family and friends that night. We celebrated God’s victory of all suffering — garage fires included — through Jesus’ death and resurrection. That was one of the sweetest parts in this bitter experience.”
Jessica said she is grateful for those that have reached out and already begun supporting their family as they figure out how to move forward.
“Many church friends have offered to help in different ways. My brother-in-law came and plowed our driveway, my brother hung a long line for our dog (the fence is melted at one spot now), my sister held my screaming infant while I talked with insurance, our pastor’s giving us support and advice, my dad (and his family) loaning me a van until we can replace ours, my mom being a sounding board, my in-laws for their support,” she said.
Brax also said he will always remember James Hewitt, the stranger he called pink shirt Jesus guy for “his over the top acts of kindness for our family in our distress.”
