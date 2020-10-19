I’d like to extend a “thank you” to the Otsego Mayor Jessica Stockamp, Parks and Recreation Commission and staff for their work to make Otsego’s new pickleball complex a reality.
A group of citizens attended a Parks and Rec Commission meeting in April of 2019 to express interest in having dedicated pickleball facilities included in the city’s long-range master plan for parks. We spoke, and they listened!
Construction on the new 4-court complex began this summer. While there are some finishing touches that will have to wait until next spring to be completed, the city staff made an extra effort to have the courts ready for use this past weekend.
That means that, as long as the weather holds out, people will have another option to get some exercise and socially distanced socializing outside, which is so important to our physical and mental well-being right now.
Last Saturday, the first day the courts were open for use, they were full all morning and into the afternoon, primarily with local regular players who had been eagerly awaiting opening day. On Sunday, the courts were full again with a mix of regular players again as well as young adults who had learned the game in gym class while in school and families and young kids giving the sport a try.
I predict the courts will prove to be a popular amenity for people of all ages, not just seniors. It’s great to live in a community where our elected officials listen to their constituents and deliver on their assurances. — Jane Adamski, Otsego
