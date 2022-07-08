I would like to send a big “thank you” to the managers of Walmart in Elk River and Target in Otsego for listening to my concerns and acting on helping me to have a good shopping experience in their stores.
I am 4-feet, nine-inches tall and have a very difficult time reaching most items I want and need because the shelves are too high for me. When I am shopping, I have to find a store employee or another customer to help me. This takes lots of extra time and can be embarrassing with the constant feeling that I am bothering someone else.
I recently brought my concerns to the managers of Walmart and Target (where I do most of my shopping) and their response was amazing and a relief to me. Both managers said that they would make sure there was someone available to help me whenever I was in their stores.
Now I know it is true that the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires businesses to accommodate customers living with disabilities (in my case because of my short stature), but it was clear that these managers weren’t only reacting to the requirements of the law but kindly reacting to make the shopping experience of their customer the best that it can be.
It was such a relief to not have to plead for help and I am so grateful that I will finally have the help I need to have, as close as possible, a pleasant shopping experience as all other shoppers. — Kim Ahner, Otsego
