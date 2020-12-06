I would like to thank the Editorial Board for the column in last week’s paper that discussed trust in our recent election. As the board stated, unfounded accusations of fraud continue to harm our faith in the election process. Allegations from the President and others call to mind the story of the boy who cried wolf. We continue to hear promises of proof of “massive” voter, machine, and/or election officials fraud, yet it has been 8 weeks since the election and no such proof is forthcoming. Surely if such proof existed it would have been provided to the public and the courts long ago. The only logical conclusion is that said proof does not exist. As a local resident who worked as an election judge I can assure you that the process has many steps to keep the voting fair and accurate, here are a few:
Prior to the first ballot being entered into the voting machine a tape must be run proving that the machine had a zero vote total for all races at the beginning of the day. Verification that the machine started with zero votes must be certified by multiple elections judge’s signatures. The machines are observed by election judges all day long so that they cannot be tampered with. At the end of the day you run another tape that tells you how many ballots were entered into and counted by the machine. You remove the paper ballots from the machine and the number of actual paper ballots had better match the number of ballots the machine says were run through it. This second tape is also signed by multiple election judges assuring that the count is accurate. Each voter also signs the voters oath and receives a second paper slip with which to receive their ballot. The pile of signed oaths and ballot slips are also counted. These counts must match the number of ballots, which again will confirm that each voter’s ballot was indeed entered into the machine and counted accurately. I want to stress that all of this counting and confirming of accuracy is being done in one large room in the presence of election judges from both parties. So, whichever party you voted for, have no fear, as there definitely were election judges from your party observing the voting and counting from beginning to end. If massive fraud had taken place it surely would have been exposed by now. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. It is long past time that Trump graciously accepts that Biden won, not by fraud but by getting more people to the polls. Our energy now needs to be focused on combating covid-19, economic recovery, and trying our hardest to be kind to neighbors of all colors and political parties. — Cindy Rohde, Zimmerman
