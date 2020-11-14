Every year on this day — the 11th day of the 11th month — we pay special tribute to our veterans. We may be divided, but we are still one country. Our soldiers put our country first, our veterans put our country first, and that’s what I believe we are called to do now. We must move forward together and give each other a chance as one America, because on the battlefield, it doesn’t matter if the soldier next to you is a Democrat or a Republican. During these challenging times, facing conflicts around the world, and a pandemic right here at home—on this day, a day of peace and remembrance—our veterans’ bravery and courage give us hope and strength.
This Veterans Day let’s reaffirm that whatever the challenges we face, we will continue living up to our nation’s motto—e pluribus unum—from many one, and unite around the example our veterans have set. Year after year, our servicemembers and veterans have gone above and beyond their standard call, including so many members of the National Guard and Reserves who have been on the frontlines fighting this pandemic and keeping our communities safe. Their bravery and courage inspires us all.
So thank you to all of those who fought — and are fighting — for this country and our freedom. — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.