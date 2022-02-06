I have deep roots in Elk River. My Grandmother immigrated from Hungary to Elk River with her mother and siblings in 1905 as a 5 year-old (Her father sneaked into Elk River through Canada several years prior). My mother was raised in Elk River, and I have lived in Elk River since I turned 10 years old. I attended St. Andrews elementary, South Jr. High (now Handke), North Junior High (now Vandenberg), and graduated from the Elk River Senior High. It has been a great city to grow up in, and in which to raise a family.

I state that background to establish that I have had, and continue to have, a vested interest in the city of Elk River.

In that light, I want to take a moment to publicly thank Mr. Mike Niziolek for his long-running, ongoing, efforts to keep Elk River a wonderful place to live. His far-sighted approach and tireless efforts on behalf of Elk River’s parks and trails have preserved some very beautiful land for everyone’s enjoyment.

I noticed in the last issue of the Star News that Mr. Niziolek is once again working to enhance a piece of Elk River’s Park system with a trail enhancement. I am usually not one to advocate for more government, or more taxes, but I have faith in Mr. Niziolek. If his vision is to invest in an expansion of the trail system along County Road 33, count me in. And I would encourage others to support that effort as well.

Thanks again Mr. Niziolek for your many years of service to this community! — Craig Stolte, Elk River

