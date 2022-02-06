I have deep roots in Elk River. My Grandmother immigrated from Hungary to Elk River with her mother and siblings in 1905 as a 5 year-old (Her father sneaked into Elk River through Canada several years prior). My mother was raised in Elk River, and I have lived in Elk River since I turned 10 years old. I attended St. Andrews elementary, South Jr. High (now Handke), North Junior High (now Vandenberg), and graduated from the Elk River Senior High. It has been a great city to grow up in, and in which to raise a family.
I state that background to establish that I have had, and continue to have, a vested interest in the city of Elk River.
In that light, I want to take a moment to publicly thank Mr. Mike Niziolek for his long-running, ongoing, efforts to keep Elk River a wonderful place to live. His far-sighted approach and tireless efforts on behalf of Elk River’s parks and trails have preserved some very beautiful land for everyone’s enjoyment.
I noticed in the last issue of the Star News that Mr. Niziolek is once again working to enhance a piece of Elk River’s Park system with a trail enhancement. I am usually not one to advocate for more government, or more taxes, but I have faith in Mr. Niziolek. If his vision is to invest in an expansion of the trail system along County Road 33, count me in. And I would encourage others to support that effort as well.
Thanks again Mr. Niziolek for your many years of service to this community! — Craig Stolte, Elk River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.