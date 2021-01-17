January is National Radon Action Month.

About two in five homes have dangerous levels of radon. Sherburne County recommends that every home should be tested.

Obtain a short-term test kit for $5 at Sherburne County Health and Human Services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The address is 13880 Business Center Dr., Elk River. Online orders are taken at https://tinyurl.com/y3vcuowx.

