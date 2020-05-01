Tennis courts across Elk River open again

Tennis courts across Elk River are open once again — with signs reminding people to practice social distancing.
The Elk River Police Department became concerned during the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak that people were congregating at the courts while people waited to play.
After hearing that those individuals milling around and not practicing social distancing would be cited, the Elk River Area School District locked up its courts.
The school district was recently asked to reopen them, and it did, acknowledging it would not be monitoring them.
So far, it appears people have been using the courts for tennis and not for congregating in groups.
Signs calling for social distancing have been placed at Elk River courts owned by District 728.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.