A teenage boy was apprehended at Cowboy Jack’s in Otsego after he fled from police in a vehicle and then on foot.
Here’s how the incident unfolded, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
At 6:42 p.m. Saturday, April 1, a Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputy located a gray Toyota Camry without any plates displayed near the Holiday gas station parking lot at 9025 Quaday Ave. in Otsego.
The deputy pulled behind the vehicle to investigate and the vehicle immediately fled the parking lot. The deputy activated their lights and siren, but the vehicle continued to flee the area.
A short distance away the vehicle stopped and the driver exited and fled on foot near the Wyndham Garden Hotel.
The Elk River Police Department responded to assist with the track of the person, according to the Elk River police report.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office said with help from nearby agencies, the driver was apprehended nearby in Cowboy Jack’s. The business is located at 9010 Quantrelle Ave.
The suspect is a 16-year-old male from Brooklyn Center. He was placed under arrest for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer on foot, careless driving, and a driver’s permit violation.
The incident is still under further investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
