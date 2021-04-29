About one-third of local high school juniors report vaping
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
John Doe was 13 years old when he first tried vaping.
He was hanging out with a couple of friends when he experienced peer pressure to try it.
He said he initially enjoyed the “buzz,” liked the flavor and thought vaping was cool.
“It was like, ‘I really like this.’ And the next thing you know, you’re addicted to it and you can’t even go a couple of hours without it,” he said.
Doe, who asked that his real name not be used, is now 16, a student at Elk River High School and trying to kick the vaping habit. He said his parents have set him up on a quitting plan to gradually wean him off vaping, and he hopes it is successful.
Youth e-cigarette use has set off alarm bells locally and at the state level.
“It’s an important topic. It’s definitely approaching the epidemic level of concern,” said Ryan Johnson, an assistant principal at Rogers High School who recently moderated a District 728 panel discussion on vaping.
The Minnesota Department of Health describes youth e-cigarette use as a public health threat and says e-cigarettes are not safe for youth.
Locally, about a third of high school juniors report vaping.
In the Elk River Area School District, 12% of eighth graders, 19% of ninth graders and 31% of 11th graders had vaped or used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, according to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey. Use was higher among females than males.
Amy Berglund, a school resource officer with the Rogers Police Department, said vaping is an issue they deal with a lot. She was one of seven participants on the District 728 vaping roundtable.
Among students in Sherburne County, e-cigarette use now exceeds alcohol use at all three grade levels surveyed (eighth, ninth and 11th), according to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey.
Other findings from the survey:
•Three out of four 11th graders in Minnesota do not perceive e-cigarettes as dangerous.
•Three-fourths of students in Hennepin County said they get their vape products from friends.
Those findings and more were presented during the virtual roundtable on vaping, which was held recently as part of the District 728 parent education series. To watch it, go to https://tinyurl.com/v2bmczr6.
In addition to Johnson and Berglund, panelists also included Michael Zeman, an assistant principal at Rogers High School; Aaron Lindquist, a teacher and varsity girls soccer coach at Rogers High School; Adam Dupic, a school resource officer with the Rogers Police Department; Molly Schmidtke, community outreach coordinator with the Association for Nonsmokers - Minnesota; and Paul Fischer, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor and psychotherapist with M Health Fairview.
The presentation also included a video titled “A Parent’s Guide to Vaping” by the Hennepin Statewide Health Improvement Partnership. The video listed seven key things about vaping:
1. Devices: There are many names for e-cigarette devices, including e-cigs, vapes, Puff Bars and JUULs. The devices have flavored liquid with nicotine that is heated, vaporized and inhaled. They come in sweet and fruity flavors such as passion fruit, strawberry, grape and cotton candy. Vaping devices are easy to hide and look like everyday items such as pens, highlighters or USB drives.
2. Vaping is dangerous to health. Nearly all vape products contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm the developing adolescent brain. Because a child’s brain is still developing until about age 25, exposure to nicotine can affect learning, memory and attention. It can lead to behavior problems or even addiction. Additionally, the vapor that is inhaled can contain heavy metals and cancer-causing chemicals.
3. The dangers of vaping marijuana. You can vape THC, which is the active chemical from marijuana. In the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, 1 in 4 high school e-cigarette users reported vaping recreational marijuana.
4. Vaping and the connection to mental illness. Many youth are vaping as a way to cope with an underlying mental health concern, such as feeling anxious or depressed. If a parent feels there is a mental health issue, experts advise them to seek professional help. A pediatrician or school counselor are good places to start.
5. Signs your child might be vaping. Watch for vaping devices and products in your child’s backpack or room. Other signs that a child may be vaping include behavioral changes, mood swings or agitation; a change in grades, unexcused absences or frequent tardiness to class; sweet fragrances on their clothes or backpack; recent weight loss; photos, videos or ads about vaping on phones; or secretive behaviors.
6. Actions to take if your child is vaping. The majority of vaping devices include nicotine, which is highly addictive. A child might not be able to just stop vaping and may require support from parents, a pediatrician, school counselor or cessation tools.
7. How to help your child quit vaping. Minnesota has a program available free to youth at mylifemyquit.com. Additional information is available at the Minnesota Department of Health’s website, www.health.mn.gov/quit.
Zeman said it’s important for parents and others to stay as informed as possible about the issue.
“The thing that’s frightening for me as a parent, as an administrator, is the potency,” he said. “... They are an extremely potent way of delivering drugs into your system, be it nicotine or THC.”
John Doe, meanwhile, said it bothers him that kids who start vaping can grow up with a huge nicotine addiction.
“It’s the hardest thing to let go — a nicotine addiction,” he said. “It’s like one of the hardest addictions out there.”
His advice to any youth thinking of trying vaping is this: “I would say, Don’t do it, because it’s not worth it. It’s not worth it at all, because you’re going to think it’s cool and you’re going to like it and you’re not going to see anything coming. But the next thing you know, you’re super addicted to it, and you can’t go back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.