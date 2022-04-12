Kate Gladdin

A free teen outreach event featuring keynote speaker Kate Gladdin will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Elk River High School, 900 School St.

Gladdin is an award-winning international youth speaker, published author and resilience specialist.

Her talks are designed to help reduce student anxiety by teaching the power of “response-ability,” which is the ability to choose a response to any situation based on your perspective of it.

This is a life skill Gladdin had to learn after her sister was killed when she just 20 years old and Gladdin’s grief spiraled her into a full-blown eating disorder.

Gladdin will teach students how to:

• Recognize the impact of negative thoughts and self-talk.

• Understand the connection between thoughts, feelings, and reactions.

• Use a simple three-step strategy to quickly change unhelpful thought.

• Identify sneaky negative beliefs and transform them.

• Develop a growth mindset during times of adversity.

The event is organized by Thumbs Up.

For more information about Gladdin, go to https://kategladdin.com/. To register for the outreach event, go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8pz7wy.

